Josephine Skriver and Jasmine Tookes Star in Alo Yoga's 1st Skincare Campaign

Getting in the skincare game! Alo Yoga’s activewear is already beloved by so many A-listers, from Hailey Baldwin to Kylie Jenner to Sofia Richie. Now the brand is expanding its reach with its first-ever skincare line.

On Tuesday, December 8, The Alo Glow System launched and it’s filled with all kinds of must-haves to give skin a glow from the inside out. Not to mention, Josephine Skriver and Jasmine Tookes star in the simply stunning campaign.

Maintaining the brand’s Ayurvedic roots, cofounder Danny Harris pulled from his experience to create a clean product line. The star ingredient? The alma superberry. This potent antioxidant has been used in Ayurvedic medicine for nearly a thousand years. Now the brand is using its vitamin C and antioxidant power to give skin an anti-aging, hydrating and radiance boost, while also protecting against environmental factors.

The entire system is composed of head-to-toe goodies including the Facial Cleanser, Radiance Serum, Luminizing Facial Moisturizer, Mega-C Body Wash, Superfruit Body Lotion, Magnesium Reset Mist and Head-to-Toe Glow Oil.

Currently, we’re obsessing over the Radiance Serum as a daily go-to. Filled with hyaluronic acid and the alma superberry, you’ll immediately see a smoother complexion with a hint of luminosity. Top off your routine with the Luminizing Facial Moisturizer and you’ve got a perfect pre-makeup clean slate.

But skincare doesn’t just stop with your face! We’re also loving the body wash for the perfect post-yoga refresh. Formulated with avocado and marula oils, your skin will feel soft to the touch. For an extra kick of hydration, there’s the luxe body moisturizer that absorbs flawlessly so your clothes won’t stick to your skin while you get dressed. Because there truly is nothing worse.

Price points range from $24 for the body wash to $88 for the serum. Or you can snatch up the entire collection, The Gift of Glow, for $250. Pick it up starting today on aloyoga.com

