From the runway to the real world! New York Fashion Week may have officially wrapped, but the trends that graced the catwalks aren’t disappearing any time soon.

With that in mind, the haute couture that had Us ooo-ing and ahh-ing can be a tad over the top. Thankfully, making the trends wearable for your everyday attire is extremely easy — and doesn’t have to break the bank.

See-through tops had a major moment this season, with brands showing sheer shirts and barely-there knits. The Prabal Gurung catwalk featured a romanticized version of the trend, pairing sheer tops with floral prints and bubble skirts.

The look was given a sexy spin at the Maryam Nassir Zadeh show specifically. For example, the fashion house styled a see-through blue cardigan over a black bra.

While that combination may have erred on the summery side, picking a long-sleeve option to pair with jeans is the ultimate way to rock the trend when the temperatures drop. If showing your undergarments isn’t your style, feel free to toss a simple tank top on underneath.

Another look we’re loving? Floral print! Be it dresses, skirt or simply chic tops, patterns and prints of the flower variety were just about everywhere. From Ulla Johnson to Brendan Maxwell, springtime vibes were of the essence.

If you’re looking to make the trend feel a little more fall, look for a dress that has some darker hues. Express has a tiered trapeze dress, $80, that has a black base and pink flowers. Rock it alone or toss on a pair of tights, combat boots or a leather jacket to stay warm.

While clothes took center stage, New York Fashion Week also served up some stellar accessory inspo. Geometric heels seem to be here to stay — and we couldn’t be more obsessed with the fancy footwear!

Anna Sui showed off a positively pink pair at her show, which featured a zig-zag-like base. And get this: you can scoop up a similar pair from Zara for just $59. Style them with jeans, leather pants or a long dress and you’ll look cool as can be.

To give your street style game a major upgrade and add some new pieces to your wardrobe in time for fall, keep scrolling. Us Weekly’s Stylish has rounded up our favorite items to help you translate the biggest trends of the season below!