About last night! The LACMA ART+ Film Gala was a fashionable affair.

Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Sydney Sweeney and more stars gathered at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Saturday, November 5, to celebrate artist Helen Pashgian — a pioneer in the Light and Space movement. The soiree also honored Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook.

For the special evening, Kardashian, 42, showed off her curves in a skintight dress by Balenciaga. The figure-hugging number featured a leather construction, gloved sleeves and a cascading train. The TV personality, who has been sporting designs by the French fashion house for months, complemented the sleek look with soft glam and had her platinum tresses styled in shaggy waves.

The Skims founder’s sister also delivered drama. Jenner, 27, for her part, gave the “naked” trend a major upgrade in a look by Burc Akyol. The floor-length number was designed with a sheer bodice that was equipped with a pause button at the center. The bold look was finalized with a silver metallic skirt. For her glam, the 818 Tequila founder wore her hair in loose curls and rocked a rosy lip.

Sweeney, 25, was another standout. The Euphoria actress looked like a bouquet of flowers in a baby pink mini dress by Giambattista Valli. The pleated frock was equipped with a plunging neckline and voluminous rose-adorned sleeves. The Washington native paired the piece with matching tights and donned sparkly platform heels on her feet.

Billie Eilish turned heads in Gucci. The hitmaker looked edgy in a logo-clad slip dress by the luxury label, which she paired with a matching robe and a satin sleep mask. It was a big night for the Grammy winner as she attended the event with her boyfriend, Jesse Rutherford. Together, the lovebirds posed together on the red carpet wrapped in a thick quilted Gucci blanket. (The Italian brand has been a sponsor of the gala for years.)

Jodie Turner-Smith also opted for a Gucci outfit. The Queen & Slim actress looked radiant in a velvet dress that featured gold fringe accents. She accessorized the ensemble with tassel-adorned gloves. Giving the look even more pizazz, Turner-Smith debuted a blonde haircut just days after unveiling a neon-colored crown at the Independent premiere.

