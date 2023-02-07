Glow up! Kim Kardashian and daughter North West may be known for their makeup tutorials — but their latest endeavor is conquering hair care.

In a TikTok video posted on Monday, February 6, Kardashian, 42, styles her 9-year-old’s hair for the day. The Skims founder first preps her daughter’s locks by spraying them down with water before sectioning them off into pieces and brushing out her curls. North, for her part, applies a large dollop of style gel on her tresses before her mom puts them back into a chic low bun. To complete the look, North lays her own edges, styling them in a swirl and securing the ‘do with a wax stick.

The video also showcases a few adorable mommy-daughter duo moments for the pair, who dance around while singing SZA’s “Good Days” into a hairbrush and laughing.

Both Kardashian and her eldest kept it casual for the clip, with the KKW Beauty founder donning a sleek black robe, while North rocks an oversized T-shirt with late singer Aaliyah embroidered on the front.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

This isn’t the first time North has shown off her hair skills via social media. Last month, the California native helped guide her little sister Chicago, 5, through the process of laying her edges and detailing the proper order of styling products.

“This is so good, Chi. Are you going to be a hair person when you’re older?” North asks as Chicago brushes her crown. “Yes, I’m going to do people’s hair,” the little girl sweetly answers.

In addition to North and Chicago, Kardashian shares sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 3, with ex-husband Kanye West. The pair tied the knot in May 2014 before calling it quits six years later. The twosome’s divorce was finalized in November 2022.

The exes have had their fair share of ups and downs following their split while navigating the process of coparenting. Both the Kardashians star and the rapper, 45, have publicly discussed the challenges of raising a family post-divorce.

In September 2022, West claimed that he had to “fight” for his voice to be heard by the reality star. “That hurts you when you have to scream about what your kids are wearing,” he said during an appearance on Good Morning America at the time. “It was all a disregard for something I cocreated. I cocreated the children.”

Kardashian, for her part, slammed West earlier that year after he ranted on social media about her parenting decisions, including her choice to share a TIkTok account with North.

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” Kardashian wrote via Instagram in February 2022. “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness.”

In December 2022, the Hulu personality got candid about having to protect her children from the Grammy winner’s own controversial social media commentary including his recent antisemitic remarks that claimed she was going to go “death con 3” on Jewish people.

“I am holding on by a thread. I know that I am so close to that not happening, but while it is still that way, I will protect that to the end of the Earth as long as I can. My kids don’t know anything,” she explained during an episode of the “Angie Martinez IRL” podcast, adding that it’s a “full-time” job navigating what her children as exposed to.