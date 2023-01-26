Sisters are doing it for themselves! Kim Kardashian’s daughters spent some quality time together — and upped their hair game by doing each other’s edges.

In an adorable video posted via TikTok on Tuesday, January 24, North, 9, and Chicago, 5, bonded over styling each other’s tresses. The 42-year-old KKW Beauty founder’s eldest helped guide her little sister through the process of laying her edges.

“What are we doing today?” North asked Chicago in the clip, to which the 5-year-old replied, “I’m gonna do your edges!”

“And I’m gonna do your edges,” North added.

The 9-year-old went on to show her sister the proper order of using the styling products, pointing to a bottle of Got2B Hair Glue and a tub of Eco Style Styling Gel. Once they located their edge brush, the pair got to work on their locks.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“This is so good, Chi. Are you going to be a hair person when you’re older?” North asked as Chicago brushed her crown. “Yes, I’m going to do people’s hair,” Chicago answered, adding that she was doing a “tropical thing” to North’s hair.

Once the duo were both finished laying each other’s baby hairs, Chicago expressed how much she loved the look before the two said goodbye to the camera.

In addition to Chicago and North, Kardashian shares sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 3, with ex-hsuband Kanye West. The pair tied the knot in May 2014 before calling it quits six years later. The twosome’s divorce was finalized in November 2022.

Following their split, the reality star and the 45-year-old rapper agreed that they would coparent their four children — but it hasn’t been always been easy.

“Kim wants her children to have a relationship with Kanye and wants Kanye in their lives as their father,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly last month. “Even though he and Kim are not seeing eye to eye, Kim would never want to try and stop Kanye from seeing his kids.”

The “Stronger” artist, for his part, has taken to social media to bash the Skims founder over her parenting style, including letting North have her own TikTok account.

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” Kardashian wrote via Instagram in February 2022. “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness. Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

While they navigate their new coparenting dynamic, both the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and Grammy winner have moved on in their personal lives. Kardashian dated Pete Davidson from October 2021 to August 2022, while West moved on with Julia Fox before exchanging vows with Yeezy designer Bianca Censori earlier this month.

The couple sparked romance speculation after they were seen holding hands in Beverly Hills on January 12. A few days later, a source exclusively told Us that West and the Australia native, 27, held what appeared to be a wedding ceremony. “Kanye and Bianca did have a small marriage ceremony, friends don’t know if it’s legal, but it’s very real to them,” the insider shared at the time.

Less than two weeks after their nuptials, West and Censori went to dinner in Malibu, California, with North, per photos obtained by the Daily Mail. In the pics, West donned a gold ring.