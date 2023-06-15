Such an artist! North West has wowed her family — and the world — with her impressive works of art over the years.

In February 2021, Kim Kardashian, who welcomed her eldest daughter with Kanye West in June 2015, showed off North’s nature painting that many compared to the style of iconic artist Bob Ross.

“My little artist North,” the Kardashians star captioned her Instagram Story showing off the stunning picture that featured trees, mountains and a lake.

North’s piece quickly gained significant online attention, with many social media users so stunned by her talent that they were quick to question if she had actually painted it. Kardashian, for her part, was quick to come to her little girl’s defense. (North was 7 years old at the time.)

“DON’T PLAY WITH ME WHEN IT COMES TO MY CHILDREN!!!” the Skims founder wrote via her Instagram Stories the day after she originally shared the work of art. “My daughter and her best friend have been taking a serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured. North worked incredibly hard on her painting, which took several weeks to complete. As a proud mom, I wanted to share her work with everyone.”

One week later, North scored an invite to the Bob Ross Experience, a museum in Indiana, after the staff was impressed by her painting. Katy Maggart, communications manager for the Bob Ross Experience, exclusively told Us Weekly that North “definitely” has talent, “especially for such a young [age].”

Following her landscape painting, North continued to practice her creative talents. In February 2023, she posted a video of her sketching a portrait of rapper Ice Spice on her and her mom’s shared TikTok page.

“Ice spice dupe,” she captioned the clip that showed off her process of drawing the “Bikini Bottom” performer. After seeing North’s picture, Spice gushed about how impressed she was with the sketch.

“She’s so talented,” Spice told TMZ at the time. “Thank you, North.”

Kardashian also showed off her daughter’s finished sketch of the “Munch” artist via her Instagram Story — alongside a new landscape painting and portraits of North’s brother Psalm and her grandmother, Kris Jenner. (In addition to North and Psalm, born in 2019, the Selfish author also shares son Saint, born in 2015, and daughter Chicago, born in 2018, with ex-husband West.)

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has often gushed about how extraordinary her daughter is when it comes to her creativity and intelligence.

“She’s really really smart, actually. She knows how to outsmart us — or she thinks she does,” Kardashian said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2017. “But she is Kanye’s twin. Same personality, says the same wild things. Those two.”

Keep scrolling to see North’s impressive artwork: