Three months after her breakup with Marc Kalman, Bella Hadid has a new love interest.

The model, 26 — who split from the art director, 34, in July after two years of dating — was spotted kissing equestrian Adan Banuelos on Tuesday, October 17, according to footage obtained by TMZ. Hadid and Banuelos, 35, held hands while they smooched and strolled around Fort Worth, Texas.

While he may not be an A-lister like Hadid, Banuelos is a celebrity in his own right within the equestrian community. According to his website, he comes from a Mexican-American family and “specializes in training and showing cutting horses; excelling at the highest level.” He was also one of the youngest inductees to the National Cutting Horse Association Riders Hall of Fame in 2017 and in 2020, won the NCHA Futurity Open Championship.

Hadid, for her part, is a longtime horseback rider as well, even riding competitively over the years.

Prior to her rumored romance with Banuelos, Hadid dated The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) on and off from 2015 to 2019. After their split, she kept her relationship with Kalman private for a year before confirming their romance on social media in July 2021.

“Time of my life ⏳🍾,” she wrote via Instagram at the time along with a carousel of photos, including one showing herself and the art director embracing. “Healthy, Working and Loved ❤️‍🔥🌹.”

The pair went their separate ways a little more than two years later. “Bella and Marc amicably split some time ago,” a source told Us Weekly in July 2023. “Bella is using this time to focus on bettering herself and they had just grown apart. There are no hard feelings on either side.”

Six months later, the model opened up about difficulties in her past relationships during an appearance on Victoria’s Secret “VS Voices” podcast.

“I grew up around men – whether that was in relationships or family or whatever that was – where I was constantly told that my voice was less important than their voice,” she said. “Not having the boundaries of being able to stick up for myself and have my voice being heard affected me in my adult relationships very intensely.”

Hadid continued that her nervous system was impacted due to her negative experiences.

“It was fight or flight,” she said. “That’s something I really had to work on, where I constantly went back to men – and also women – that had abused me, and that’s where the people-pleasing came in.”