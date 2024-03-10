Bella Hadid stepped in the saddle as a supportive girlfriend during Adan Banuelos’ latest equestrian competition.

Hadid, 27, attended the American Performance Horseman by Teton Ridge at Texas’ Globe Life Field on Friday, March 8. She got into the country spirit with her festive outfit, rocking a brown halter top and leather pants that complemented her brown cowboy hat. Hadid finished off her look with an antler-inspired pendant necklace and a coordinating cuff bracelet. She was spotted enthusiastically cheering on Banuelos’ ride.

Hadid and Banuelos, 34, have been linked since last year. At the end of the Friday competition, she joined him on the field as they embraced in a sweet hug.

Banuelos won the cutting portion of the event and his team — also including Clayton Edsall and Casey Deary — took home the overall blue ribbon.

While Hadid loudly and proudly supported Banuelos on Friday, she subtly debuted their romance last month.

“October 2023. My 27th Birthday🎈,” the model wrote via Instagram in February, sharing a carousel of snaps. In one pic, she kissed Banuelos in a barn during her celebratory party.

The twosome were first linked in October 2023 when TMZ published photos of the pair kissing in Fort Worth, Texas. Months later, they began to pop up in one another’s social media posts.

“Congratulations to Bella and #MetallicTito on their first major aged event finals at their first aged event together! #DreamTeam,” he wrote via Instagram on February 4, sharing footage of Hadid’s competition.

Hadid started competing in the equestrian circuit weeks earlier.

“Never stop trying new things. I feel lucky enough to have the opportunity to keep learning in life ❤️,” Hadid wrote via Instagram in January. “Thank you Tito, I will never stop loving on you like this!”

Before finding love with Banuelos, Hadid last dated Marc Kalman for three years. They split in July 2023, but Hadid wasn’t immediately ready to get back in the dating saddle.

“Bella isn’t focused on dating at the moment,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly that July. “She’s still in the process of adjusting to the single life after her split from Marc. … She’s really proud of her sobriety and is focused on her well-being and her career for now. She’ll get back out into the dating scene when the time is right, but for now, she’s happy on her own.”

Hadid also previously dated The Weeknd on and off between 2015 and 2019.