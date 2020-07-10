Under wraps! Mohamed Hadid kept his pregnant daughter Gigi Hadid’s baby bump hidden in a Thursday, July 9, family photo.

“Miss you my beautiful family under the willow tree,” the real estate developer, 71, captioned a photo of Gigi, 25, Bella Hadid, Anwar Hadid, Dua Lipa and Leah McCarthy. “Picnicking. Miss you all.”

In the social media upload, a fairy emoji covered the pregnant model’s budding belly.

Us Weekly confirmed in April that Gigi and her boyfriend, Zayn Malik, are expecting their first child. The One Direction member, 27, “couldn’t be more thrilled” to become a dad, a source exclusively told Us at the time.

“Zayn has always been so into Gigi and she’s always been such a big part of his life,” the insider shared. “Even when there were times that they weren’t a couple, the love was still very much there.”

A second source told Us that his girlfriend is also “so excited,” adding, “She has been so grateful for all the well-wishes and congratulations she’s received. She’s so happy to be pregnant and to be embarking on this new journey of motherhood, especially with Zayn by her side.”

In June, the Los Angeles native responded to a fan about concealing her growing belly during an Instagram Live video with Sophia Roe. “This angle and the really baggy jumpsuit make for an optical illusion,” Gigi said at the time. “From the side it’s a different story!”

The following month, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model clarified that she wasn’t trying to “disguise” her baby bump. “I said in a baggy jumpsuit the front and side views are visually different stories — not that that was intentional or I was trying to hide anything,” Gigi tweeted in July. “Will be proud and happy to share ‘insight’ when I feel like it, thanks.”

She concluded, “For now I am proudly experiencing and sharing this time with my family and loved ones.”

Us broke the news that Gigi started dating Malik in 2015, and the pair split three years later. They briefly reunited, then parted for a second time in January 2019. Us exclusively revealed in January that they got back together.