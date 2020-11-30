Nicole Kidman had some fun with her fellow celebrities about Grace, her character on The Undoing, ahead of the HBO thriller’s finale on Sunday, November 29.

As fans of the tense psychological drama eagerly waited to find out who killed Elena Alves, Travis Scott took to Twitter, writing, “I can’t be the only one waiting for the last episode of the undoing.”

“Who do you think did it?” the Aussie actress, 53, replied to the rapper.

The Undoing tells the story of Manhattan therapist, Grace, who discovers some unsettling information about her husband, Jonathan (Hugh Grant), who is the main suspect in the murder of a mother, Elena, (Matilda De Angelis) from a private school attended by their son, Henry (Noah Jupe).

Former Real Housewives of New York City star Carole Radziwill responded to Scott’s post, writing, “Henry is too obvious. Husband is also. I think that it’s that blonde friend [of] Nicole’s. The lawyer. As a writer I’m thinking why is she even a character at this point unless…. She was the ‘other one night stand’ that’s another tell. That piece of dialogue was in there for a reason… wait for it. [It] comes back. So I’m going with Nicole’s friend. And as a former RHONY I know something about female friendship betrayal. It’s always epic. Girls, we know that’s the ultimate betrayal. That’s my vote. But I could be wrong and it’s the husband. But then [confused face emoji].”

“But what would Grace Fraser’s tagline be…” the Instagram page Comments by Bravo asked as it shared the What Remains author’s theory.

Kidman reposted it on her Instagram Stories and asked Andy Cohen, “Do you think Grace Fraser would make a good Real Housewife @bravoandy?”

“Grace might be too secretive and bottled up to be a good Real Housewife!” the franchise’s executive producer replied.

Kourtney Kardashian captioned an Instagram pic, “Who killed Elena Alves?” “I have a few guesses,” Kidman wrote as she shared the post to her Stories.

Issa Rae tweeted that The Undoing “is the perfect Thanksgiving binge. I love white mess.”

“My mom made us each write down who we think the killer is on a piece of paper and has locked it away until after the finale!!!!” Kerry Washington replied to the Insecure actress.

“Love your Mom’s idea,” the Bombshell star replied.

The final episode of The Undoing airs on HBO on Sunday, November 29, at 9 p.m. ET.