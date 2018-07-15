Caroline Wozniacki: What’s in My Bag?

Sometimes Caroline Wozniacki is in need of a sweet fix, especially while touring for tennis tournaments (including the U.S. Open in August). “I always make sure to have candy with me,” she says. “My favorites are Sour Patch Kids and Swedish Fish.”

The Danish pro, 28, engaged to former NBA star David Lee, 35, serves Us the rest.

Picture Perfect

“Because I travel so much, I like to carry a photo of me and my fiancé. It makes me feel at home and good.”

Throwing Shade

“Sunglasses are the ultimate fashion accessory. I just came out with my own sunglasses line, Caroline Wozniacki for OVVO. I usually travel with three or four pairs to switch it up.”

Plugged in

“One thing I can’t live without would be my phone and charger because those are the two things that keep me connected to the world!”

Bookworm

“I usually go for crime novels. I love James Patterson. I have all of the Alex Cross books.”

She’s Got the Power

“Normally, if I feel low on energy, I carry this energy drink called State. It’s a Danish company. It doesn’t give me that down after.”

Clean and Clear

“I use Embryolisse cream on my face. I have sensitive skin, so I need something that gives a nice feel.”

What else is inside her Louis Vuitton Neverfull? An iPhone X in a yellow Caroline Wozniacki x PanzerGlass case; Havaianas; a rose gold Rolex watch; a Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones in Citron; a Chanel coral makeup bag; a Maybelline Dream Fresh BB Cream; a Burt’s Bees lip balm; a Spark x Iskra perfume; a MAC Bronzing Powder in Refined Golden; a Bobbi Brown powder brush; Simple Cleansing Facial Wipes; keys; packets of Usana Booster C600; Advil; Tylenol; a black AMEX; a black Visa; a MasterCard; an Adidas card; a Monaco residence card; a Monaco Yacht Club card; a Sockerbit discount card; receipts; loose change; a pen and paper; family room passes for the San Antonio Spurs; hair ties and 5Gum in Cobalt.

