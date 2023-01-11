Her own modern love story! Julia Garner and musician Mark Foster sparked an instant connection after meeting at Sundance Film Festival.

“In our first conversation, we realized that my grandmother lived in the same small town that his dad lives in, just outside of Cleveland,” the Ozark alum recalled to Vogue in March 2020 of meeting the Foster the People crooner, noting they kept running into one another during multiple Christmas visits. “It kind of became a tradition.”

After 10 months of dating, Foster proposed in May 2019. “Both of us had a few weeks of quiet before I had to leave for Atlanta to start shooting season three of Ozark, so we rented an RV and took a road trip up to Montana to get away from the city and just be together,” Garner told the fashion magazine. “[One morning] he read me a poem he had written to me, and when he finished, he dropped to a knee and asked me to marry him. It was surreal and beautiful.”

That December, the duo tied the knot in a New York City courthouse ceremony.

“One year ago I married my north star,” Foster captioned a December 2020 Instagram tribute to the actress. “My love grows deeper for you every day @juliagarnerofficial. Happy anniversary my love ❤️.”

The Inventing Anna actress and the “Pumped Up Kicks” artist have kept their relationship relatively private, save for a few red carpet appearances.

“Honestly, it’s been great. We’ve been really lucky. We know people who’ve had Covid but no one [who] got it [and] had to go to the hospital,” Garner told WSJ. Magazine in November 2020 about how quarantine for the coronavirus pandemic affected their marriage. “My husband is a musician and he was supposed to go on tour. We were both going to be super busy after we just got married.”

She continued: “Now I understand why people have to have honeymoons. We were not going to do that. We were just going to go straight to work, but we got time together at home. We had a really nice, really long honeymoon.”

As the married couple strengthened their relationship in lockdown, they’ve remained one another’s biggest cheerleaders amid career milestones.

“I’m beyond proud of this girl,” Foster previously wrote via Instagram in September 2019 after watching Garner win an Emmy Award for her Ozark role. “Congratulations you beautiful angel of a human. It brings me immeasurable joy to see you lifted up and recognized by your peers, your industry, and your fans. You deserve every bit of love and respect. You’re so incredibly special. I consider myself the luckiest guy on the planet to be able to watch whatever you do from the front row, with a bag of popcorn and your hand wrapped in mine.”

