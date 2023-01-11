“In our first conversation, we realized that my grandmother lived in the same small town that his dad lives in, just outside of Cleveland,” the Ozark alum recalled to Voguein March 2020 of meeting the Foster the People crooner, noting they kept running into one another during multiple Christmas visits. “It kind of became a tradition.”
Credit: Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Julia Garner and Musician Mark Foster: A Timeline of Their Relationship
“In our first conversation, we realized that my grandmother lived in the same small town that his dad lives in, just outside of Cleveland,” the Ozark alum recalled to Voguein March 2020 of meeting the Foster the People crooner, noting they kept running into one another during multiple Christmas visits. “It kind of became a tradition.”
After 10 months of dating, Foster proposed in May 2019. “Both of us had a few weeks of quiet before I had to leave for Atlanta to start shooting season three of Ozark, so we rented an RV and took a road trip up to Montana to get away from the city and just be together,” Garner told the fashion magazine. “[One morning] he read me a poem he had written to me, and when he finished, he dropped to a knee and asked me to marry him. It was surreal and beautiful.”
“Honestly, it’s been great. We’ve been really lucky. We know people who’ve had Covid but no one [who] got it [and] had to go to the hospital,” Garner told WSJ. Magazine in November 2020about how quarantine for the coronavirus pandemic affected their marriage. “My husband is a musician and he was supposed to go on tour. We were both going to be super busy after we just got married.”
She continued: “Now I understand why people have to have honeymoons. We were not going to do that. We were just going to go straight to work, but we got time together at home. We had a really nice, really long honeymoon.”
“I’m beyond proud of this girl,” Foster previously wrote via Instagram in September 2019 after watching Garner win an Emmy Award for her Ozark role. “Congratulations you beautiful angel of a human. It brings me immeasurable joy to see you lifted up and recognized by your peers, your industry, and your fans. You deserve every bit of love and respect. You’re so incredibly special. I consider myself the luckiest guy on the planet to be able to watch whatever you do from the front row, with a bag of popcorn and your hand wrapped in mine.”
Scroll below for the Assistant star and the singer’s complete relationship timeline:
Credit: Courtesy of Julia Garner/Instagram
December 2018
“Me and my arrow,” Foster captioned an Instagram photo of the pair in Costa Rica.
Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
May 2019
The twosome went camping at Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming, sleeping underneath the stars, after Foster proposed.
Credit: Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
December 2019
The pair held a small wedding ceremony at NYC’s City Hall, where Garner’s parents tied the knot 40 years earlier. To celebrate, the newlyweds and their loved ones enjoyed dinner and dancing at the Public Hotel. Foster also surprised Garner with the release of a new song, titled “Lovers in a Stream.”
“Mark wrote, produced, and sang it. It was very surreal, and the most beautiful present I’ve ever received," the Perks of Being a Wallflower actress gushed to Vogue less than one year later. "It felt like I was floating up in the air — it was the most magical moment I’ve ever had. The only people who heard this song were at the wedding, but it will come out soon. It’s a beautiful love song.”
Credit: Courtesy of Julia Garner/Instagram
April 2020
The pair flashed peace signs as they donned face masks and disposable gloves, per health and safety recommendations for the coronavirus pandemic.
Credit: Courtesy of Julia Garner/Instagram
September 2020
The newlyweds wore pajamas as they Zoomed into the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, which were presented virtually amid the pandemic.
Credit: Courtesy of Julia Garner/Instagram
February 2021
“The sweetest of birthdays for the sweetest person I know @juliagarnerofficial you light up my life. Happy birthday baby!! ❤️😘,” Foster gushed via Instagram.
Credit: Courtesy of Julia Garner/Instagram
March 2021
One month later, Garner celebrated her man’s birthday. “You are my best friend and I don’t know what I would do without you. I love you so much my sweetheart,” the Modern Love alum wrote in an Instagram tribute.
Credit: Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
September 2022
The “Call It What You Want” artist accompanied Garner to the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, in which she took home the trophy for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Ozark.
Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
November 2022
Foster and the New York native attended the LACMA Art+Film Gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.
Credit: Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
December 2022
“💫 3 years today 💫,” Garner captioned throwback wedding photos on December 27. Foster, for his part, replied: “My sweet bride 😘.”
Credit: Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock
January 2023
The twosome stunned while walking the Golden Globes red carpet. The Ozark alum rocked a bright pink floor-length gown with silver embroidery and her hair chopped short in a blonde pixie cut. Foster, for his part, opted for a traditional black and white tuxedo and accompanied the look with a shaggy 'do and full mustache.