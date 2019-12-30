



Congratulations are in order for Julia Garner and Mark Foster, who tied the knot over the weekend.

The Ozark star married the Foster the People lead singer on Friday, December 27, wearing a gorgeous Old Hollywood-style wedding dress created by the bridal label Danielle Frankel.

As seen in Instagrams shared by the designer brand and friend Zac Posen, the white gown features an intricate design that included lace detailing throughout, a satin bodice and short sleeves. Though the lower back of the dress is open, buttons go up from the middle of the back to secure the high neckline.

The groom’s ensemble was a classic and simple black tuxedo, which he wore with a white shirt and dark tie.

Posen celebrated the newlyweds in an Instagram post on Saturday, December 28, sharing a picture of the happy couple kissing. “Congratulations @juliagarner94 and @mistersmims 🕊💫,” he wrote in the accompanying caption.

In another post the bride shared on Sunday, December 29, the duo is seen sitting in the back of a cab, with New York City Hall tagged as the location. In this dreamy black-and-white shot, she’s seen wearing a furry white coat with pale flowers in hand.

The pair got engaged earlier this year during a trip to Yellowstone National Park. While the actress never confirmed the engagement, she was spotted wearing a new sparkly ring on that finger during the Dirty John FYC panel in L.A. on Thursday, May 2.

Then in September when she accepted an Emmy award for Best Supporting Actress back, she referred to the musician as the “love of my life.”

He also sweetly celebrated in her victory, posting a shot to Instagram of her holding the award, writing, “I’m beyond proud of this girl. congratulations you beautiful angel of a human. it brings me immeasurable joy to see you lifted up and recognized by your peers, your industry, and your fans. you deserve every bit of love and respect. you’re so incredibly special. i consider myself the luckiest guy on the planet to be able to watch whatever you do from the front row, with a bag of popcorn and your hand wrapped in mine.”