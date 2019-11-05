



With Zac Posen closing up operations of his line, the stars are paying tribute to the designer who has dressed so many of them for some of their mostmemorable occasions.

On Friday, November 1, WWD broke the news that the Posen’s namesake label is shuttering. Shortly thereafter A-listers paid homage to the memories they’ve experienced in his creations.

Bryce Dallas Howard posted a throwback Instagram picture of herself in her princess-like wedding dress on Saturday, November 3. “Your artistry is a gift that we are so lucky to receive,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “You designed the dress for one of the most important days of my life, and I can’t wait to see what’s ahead for you as you enter this new chapter. Thank you for everything Zac.”

Another celeb to reflect on how important the Project Runway judge was during her career was Coco Rocha, who shared an editorial image of herself in one of his breathtaking creations.

“My earliest memories of New York fashion are centered around my friend @zacposen, his shows, his gowns and his unstoppable creativity,” she wrote in the caption. “Fashion has changed an incredible amount in the last 15 years, both for the better and the worse. I’ve always felt a genuine connection to Zac, beyond our mutual flair for the dramatic, we have both been unapologetic disrupters. We changed our own corners of the industry for the better, but in doing so we faced incredibly negative forces because of going against the grain.”

She continued that though she was sad to hear about his design house closing, she concluded that she felt confident it would not be the end of his creativity.

Posen has dressed everyone from Miley Cyrus to Rihanna to Claire Danes, who shut down the 2016 Met Gala in a dramatic number that lit up. He even had the best of the best walk his runways, including a show-stopping closing walk from Naomi Campbell back in 2015.

After the news broke Friday, the designer posted a group shot of the entire team to his Instagram feed, celebrating the group. “I want to express my appreciation to our extraordinary team and for all those who have stood by me and the brand,” he wrote. “I owe a great deal of gratitude for their unwavering support for and dedication to the Company. I am grateful to the team who lent their incomparable talent and commitment along the way. I remain incredibly proud of what we created and hopeful for the future.”