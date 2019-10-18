



Ever wonder what Jennifer Aniston’s closet looks like? Well, now we know… maybe.

On Wednesday, October 16, stylists Nina and Clare Hallworth shared an inside peek at what might be the former Friends star’s closet in an Instagram post.

Though the focus of the snap is the actress wearing a long black coat with stunning sandal heels, in the background is the walk-in closet of our dreams. To be honest, it’s more like a room than a closet.

With about two to three insets of shelves and hanging space, we can only imagine what it’s filled with. With that being said, there are a few items are shown, including two print skirts and lots of gorgeous handbags, but the rest remains a mystery for now.

While there’s no confirmation that this is actually Aniston’s personal closet, the stylist shared another picture of the Morning Show actress on January 8, 2018, that looks to be taken in the same space.

Instead of little rows of shelves, in this shot there is a wall of lit-up shelves with glass doors, presumably keeping small items like sunglasses, gloves and scarves safe. Shot before the 2018 Golden Globes, the then 48-year-old is seen in a beautiful black ball gown.

Again, it still isn’t confirmed to be her space, but it would add up seeing as about five years ago her now ex-husband Justin Theroux told Ryan Seacrest that they had to turn their garage into a closet space.

“We have made an extension on our house. I don’t know what [was] made into what, but we found more room to create a better bathroom and a closet,” Theroux said. “It sounds probably more elaborate than it is, but basically when we were out of town — she was working, I was working — we took that opportunity to create a little more closet space.”

