



The Kardashian Kloset officially launched on Friday, October 4, making it possible for online shoppers to score designer items from the personal wardrobes of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

So just like every other passionate fan out there, we diligently scrolled through Kim, Kylie, Khloe and Kris’ fashion collections on KardashianCloset.com looking for drool-worthy finds. And as we took a mental note of all of the incredible designers like Gucci, Tom Ford, Givenchy, Balenciaga — and so many more — we noticed a relatable theme that proves the fabulous fam is just like Us. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars apparently wear a bunch of different clothing sizes depending on the brand!

Take Kris Jenner, for example. In a Givenchy dress, she’s a size four, but in a Max Mara dress, she’s a size ten. The same goes for Kim Kardashian, who has a size four Tom Ford dress and a size eight Balmain top and skirt combo. Additionally, Kylie Jenner ranges from a small to large and Khloe Kardashian from four to ten. While it could be that the pieces are from different stages of their lives, we also know the struggle that is finding the perfect fit from designers across the globe.

If you plan on shopping from any of the Kardashian Kloset collections with the goal of wearing the pieces rather than just storing ’em away as collector’s items, we encourage you to scope out the designers to figure out your size — you can thank Us for that hot tip later.

Believe it or not, the shopping experience shares similarities with other consignment stores that sell a mix of luxury items and affordable, quirky finds. Kris Jenner is selling a fur vest from Yves Salomon for $25,000 and Kylie Jenner is out here selling a Fendi Diaper Bag (#goals) for $1,700. But then there are shoppers who already jumped on fun low-priced items like Kris’ Pottery Barn slippers for $20 and a relatable shirt from Peace Love World that says “I Love Sundays” on the front.

According to the website, the goal of Kardashian Kloset is, “to share a part of the Kardashian Jenner family lifestyle by offering you the opportunity to own one of a kind items, while promoting sustainability.” Just be sure to pay extra-close attention to what’s new to make sure you don’t miss out on the fun!

