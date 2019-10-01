



If one thing’s certain in this world, it’s that the Kardashian-Jenner family loves a good business venture! From candles and skincare to sexy undergarments and fragrances, they’ve practically done it all! But now, the world-famous family is launching an online shop so you can purchase designer finds straight from their closet. Enter, Kardashian Kloset, the new way to cop their fab style.

Kris Jenner announced the big news via Instagram on Monday, September 30. “Our new fabulous online store is coming soon,” she wrote. “For the first time you’ll be able to shop items directly from our closets. Stay tuned for all the details and launch date and follow @kardashiankloset on Instagram for more! Can’t wait….. Love you guys!”

So far, the Instagram account only has four posts, but it already boasts over 30k excited followers who demand more information. “When is the launch date?” commented one user. “I want to be ready! I’ve bought clothes from previous eBay auctions from the fam and loved everything I purchased (along with you all!!!) 💗”

While we don’t have an official launch date just yet, we do know a few of the pieces that will be for sale. Kylie Jenner is selling her trendy Kith x MISBHV Active Longsleeve workout top, along with the matching leggings. The beauty mogul was photographed in the fancy athleisure for the ‘gram in November 2018.

And Kris is letting go of her red leather Gucci purse, which, judging by comparable bags like this one, retails for at least $1,000.

Now, we don’t have details just yet about how you can claim and purchase an item. In the past, the family auctioned off enviable finds from designers like Alexander Wang, Balmain, Vivienne Westwood — and more — via an eBay auction for charity.

Stay tuned to the Kardashian Kloset Instagram page for more information. You might even want to turn those push notifications on so you don’t miss a sale — you can thank us for that hot tip later.

