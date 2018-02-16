Dreams do come true! If you had told us that one day it would be possible to raid Kim Kardashian’s closet, let alone any of the Kardashians, we would have called you crazy. But it turns outs we all have the opportunity to shop Kim’s Closet (much like we did Khloe and Tristan) — and it’s for a good cause!

The new mom has teamed up with Auction Cause to sell 200 items from her enviable closet via eBay. The best part: 10% of the proceeds from the sale which ends on Sunday, February 18, will go to the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.

There’s a wide variety of items listed on the OG reality T.V star’s auction page including a Vivienne Westwood gold sparkly zip corset, a black and white Balmain sweater, and a gorgeous unbranded taupe suede zip dress. There are even some unworn items, like a black Alexander Wang cropped tank. Not to mention, KKW also listed precious children’s items like a pair of Buscemi baby shoes.

Fans of the reality TV star are in bidding wars for items ranging from merch from Kanye’s 2013 Album Yeezus release, statement heels from Alexander McQueen, jeweled Jackets from Roberto Cavalli. In other words, it’s a fashion treasure trove. Even better: bidding starts at .99 cents.

No word on why Kim is doing a wardrobe clean-out right now, but much like Khloe and Tristan, we suspect it could be related to making space for the her newest addition to her family: Chicago West. Another possibility could be that Kim has kicked her post-baby workouts into high gear, working out up to 6 days a week with trainer Melissa Alcantara — and whittled her waist down to a teeny 24-inches — so perhaps she’s cleaning house of her outfits that are a little more roomie. Regardless, it’s a great opportunity to snap up a stylish item for a great cause.

