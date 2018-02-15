What does Kim Kardashian wear on Valentine’s Day? Rolled-up sweatpants, a bright pink sports bra and a $5,600 Balenciaga shearling coat, of course. In true Kardashian fashion, the mom of three reimagined athleisure dressing with the high-low look that was sexily festive.

Before making her way to her mom Kris Jenner’s Valentine’s Day dinner at her Calabasas home, Kardashian was seen headed to a local flower shop in the dressed-up après gym look. While we haven’t thought to rock rolled-up sweatpants outside the comfort of our own homes since high school, the super-fit beauty mogul used the baggy grey joggers to define her waist. She further elongated her legs with pointy-toe grey stiletto booties that matched the color of her sweats almost exactly. In what we can only assume was a nod to Valentine’s Day, Kardashian forewent a top in favor of a hot pink, midriff-baring sports bra.

But the pièce de résistance of the entire ensemble was undoubtedly the $5,600 Balenciaga Shearling Coat she topped off the look with. The brown ankle-length double-breasted number called to mind a soft — but chic — teddy bear. While it is technically winter, we have to imagine KKW was a little warm in her cozy outerwear given the temps in Southern California reached the mid-60s on Wednesday, but we all know fashion waits for no one.

Later in the day, Kardashian chronicled her mom’s star-studded Valentine’s Day dinner on her Instagram Stories, and it looked like she ditched the pricey coat in favor of her sexy bra and sweats combo to hang with her husband, Kanye West, pregnant sister Khloe Kardashian, Khloe’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson, actress Jada Pinkett Smith, Real Housewives star Kyle Richards and others.

While we’re not sure we could ever pull off such a casually cool look, there is no denying KKW was glamorous as usual!

