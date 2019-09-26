



Kim Kardashian‘s waist is legendary so it makes sense that her next move with her Skims Solutionwear line is to launch a Waist Trainer.

“My tried and tested solution to sculpting your midsection,” she wrote in an Instagram post announcing the launch on Wednesday, September 25. “Launching Monday September 30 at 9AM PST / 12PM EST in sizes XXS – 4X.”

In the accompanying Instagram video, the KKW Beauty founder explained her love of the undergarment, while sharing a sneak peek of Skims’ upcoming product.

“To me they just make me feel really snatched,” she says while showing off the item around her waist. When she recognizes that “snatched” doesn’t help explain the beauty of the piece, off screen her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic explains that feeling snatched means you feel secure, lifted and tightened.

“I always wear a waist trainer when I feel like I just need to get it together and I really want to train my waist,” Kardashian continues.

The mom of four goes on to explain that most trainers are rubber based, making them difficult to put on and hard to breath in. But this new one is much improved thanks to the comfortable stretchy material.

She even notes that they make for a great gift for new moms. “A waist trainer is a gift I used to give all my friends right after they had a baby,” she revealed in the video.

Skims Solutionwear was built entirely from the reality star’s relationship with shapewear, based off personal needs that were not available on the market.

Recently, she shared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that she debated putting pee holes in the full bodysuits, but opted against it because she’s never had a good experience with them.

“Under a dress to like the Emmys or whatever, I would try to use the pee hole and then you pee all over yourself,” she said. “It doesn’t work half the time anyway!”

