



Lisa Rinna just majorly upped her Instagram dancing game — and we are so here for it.

On Tuesday, September 17, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posted a video to her Instagram feed getting down in nude shapewear from Kim Kardashian’s Skims Solutionwear line.

“Get up and dance in your Skims nowwwww,” she wrote in all caps in the accompanying caption. “I f—king love them.”

One of the best parts of the whole thing isn’t her sheer confidence (though we do love that), but the fact that she’s dancing along to Kardashian’s husband Kanye West’s “Gold Digger.” She even mouths along to a few of the lyrics, proving that she really is having a great freaking time.

She reposted the clip to her Instagram Story, further expressing her admiration for the product. “Not an ad, just love Skims,” she wrote overtop the video.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star herself reposted the video to her Instagram Story, while other A-list stars chimed in in the comments.

“Hahaha this is AWESOME,” Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner wrote alongside clapping emojis. “Love you Lisa!!!”

January Jones commented with an ok hand emoji for approval, writing, “You are a maniac!!”

Fellow Beverly Hills Housewives also joined the conversation. Dorit Kemsley wrote, “Damn,” next to two flame emojis, while Erika Jayne simply commented, “YES YES YES.”

These types of videos have become commonplace on the Days of Our Lives actress’ Instagram feed. Ahead of Tuesday’s, she posted one of herself in a mirror before walking in Kyle Richards‘ NYFW show.

“Getting My Runway on with a little @llcoolj this Sunday Morning,” she wrote in the caption on Sunday, September 8. “And yes I am walking in a show!!!!! OMG.”

OG supermodel Cindy Crawford showed her support, commenting, “Bring those moves to the catwalk!” She may have left the moves at home but she certainly brought the attitude!

