



Kylie Jenner wants her body — especially her six-pack abs — to know she doesn’t take it for granted.

On Sunday, September 29, the Kylie Cosmetics founder took to her Instagram Stories to post a mirror video of herself from just below her neck to her upper thighs where her flat stomach was front and center. Under the image, she typed, “Ok, my body is really pulling the f–k through these days.”

Jenner, 22, wore a two-toned gray sports bra and a pair of low-slung black sweatpants with the white ties undone. She rotated her slim waist back and forth a bit, a move that highlighted her core muscles. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also pulled down the waistband of her pants slightly to reveal a sliver of her butt.

Before that, the Lip Kit mogul posted other images of her fit physique in different sweatpants and a sports bra with friends.

Celebrity trainer Don-A-Matrix, who helps the Kardashian sisters sculpt their butts and abs, told Us Weekly in January 2019 that he did work with Jenner after she welcomed her 19-month-old daughter, Stormi — but only briefly. “Our time ended up being really short because of all my other clients and you know, she’s younger though so her body kind of pops back really, really easily,” Don told Us. “But we just did a few things here to kind of touch her up, but not much.”

The week before posting her sexy selfies, Jenner had been admitted to a Los Angeles hospital to recover from a severe sickness. “[She] was sick and she has been sick for days,” the insider said. “She had to miss something else recently because of being sick too.”

Jenner had been scheduled to present at the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards on September 22, 2019, with her sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, but had to skip due to her unspecified illness. Kylie Cosmetics x Balmain Collection designer also had to cancel her plans to travel to Paris Fashion Week for the Balmain runway show and the launch of her new couture collection.

Before showing off her Balmain collaboration in an Instagram video on September 26, 2019, the reality star gave her fans an update on her health. “All right, so before I get into this into this today, I just want to say thank you guys so much for all the well wishes, to my friends, to my followers,” she said in the clip. “I really appreciate it. I’m feeling so much better.”

