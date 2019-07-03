



It’s official! Katharine McPhee and David Foster tied the knot on Friday, June 28, in South Kensington, London.

The bride wore a custom-made strapless pintucked “antique white” tulle Zac Posen gown for the nuptials. “The dress required 250 yards of tulle, 150 yards of pintucked tulle and an additional 100 yard of tulle under the pintucked structure,” a source tells Us Weekly. McPhee paired her dress with a pintucked tulle capeline veil.

The beaming Waitress star posted a selfie to her Instagram Stories that showed off a glimpse of the sleeveless dress that accentuated her toned arms.

The choice of designer didn’t come as much of a surprise. Many speculated the former Project Runway judge created her dress for the big day after Posen posted a picture to Instagram with the bride on June 27, 2019. “Fun times in #London,” he wrote in a caption accompanying a snap of the two of them with Carole Bayer Sager. And even though he wasn’t in the picture, he also tagged the groom after a bride emoji.

Not to mention, she’s always been a fan of his clothes. At the 2018 Tony Awards — the same year McPhee starred in Waitress on Broadway — she stunned in a black Zac Posen ballgown, all while walking the red carpet arm-in-arm with him.

The dress seems to have been an important and fun detail for the newlywed. Back in January, she posted a picture to Instagram of herself in form-fitting silk white gown with a long lacy veil. Even though she noted that it wasn’t the actual dress she planned on wearing, it was still an important-enough aspect for her to share.

“Wedding dress fittings today with @jordiefos,” she wrote in the caption. “It was such a happy day. (It’s not the dress, but just wanted to share).”

