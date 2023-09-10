The US Open proved to be full of love during the women’s final — as a celebrity double date occurred in the stands.

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup, who wed in June, attended the Saturday, September 9, match between Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka. Watts, 54, looked effortlessly chic in a white sundress while Crudup, 55, opted for a blue button-down and black trousers. The newlyweds were joined by fellow A-list couple Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb in Lavazza’s VIP suite.

Rockwell, 54, and Bibb, 48, have been dating since 2007. They coordinated their outfits, each stepping out in black-and-white prints and black glasses. The foursome were spotted cheering on Gauff’s victory, who became the youngest US Open champ since Serena Williams in 1999. Another celeb couple, Jason Biggs and wife Jenny Mollen, sat in their section at New York City’s Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Watts and Crudup’s high-profile date night comes nearly three months after they privately wed in NYC. The Gypsy costars, who were first linked in 2017, said “I do” at a courthouse in June.

“They wanted to keep it low-key and have this moment to themselves, and they pulled it off beautifully,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time, calling the nuptials “stress-free” and “spur of the moment.”

The insider added that the pair, who got engaged in April, thought a “big A-list wedding” didn’t “seem right” for their relationship. “They never wanted that,” the source explained, noting they thought their intimate ceremony was “so special.”

Watts walked down the aisle in a $5,000 lace gown from Oscar de la Renta while carrying a bouquet from a local deli. The Morning Show star, for his part, chose a navy suit for the occasion.

Watts and Crudup turned up to their friend’s birthday party — several hours later — “in their wedding attire,” according to the source. “There were a lot of congratulations going on, that’s for sure.”

Watts previously dated Liev Schreiber from 2005 to 2016, and they have since remained amicable coparents to their two children: Alexander “Sasha,” 15, and Kai, 14. (Schreiber is now married to Taylor Neisen, who is pregnant with their first baby together.)

Crudup, for his part, shares son William, 19, with ex-girlfriend Mary-Louise Parker, whom he dated between 1996 and 2003. Crudup and Parker, 59, split when she was six months pregnant after Parker learned he had an affair with Claire Danes. Crudup and Danes, 44, dated for four years and split in 2006.