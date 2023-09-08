Ellen Pompeo and her husband, Chris Ivery, made the US Open their personal date night.

The Grey’s Anatomy star, 53, and Ivery, 56, stepped out at the tennis championship in New York City on Thursday, September 7. Pompeo stunned in a white pantsuit with a bright red lip as Ivery complemented his wife in a pair of crisp, white trousers, which he paired with a striped, blue button-down.

The longtime couple — who share daughters Stella, 13, and Sienna, 9, and son Eli, 6 — were spotted sitting together in the stands after Pompeo walked the red carpet solo.

Pompeo and Ivery have been together for two decades, meeting at a grocery store in Los Angeles in 2003. They secretly wed in 2007 after several years of dating.

Related: Ellen Pompeo and Chris Ivery’s Relationship Timeline Ellen Pompeo‘s character Meredith Grey may have a rocky relationship history on Grey’s Anatomy — but her real-life love story is much more stable. Pompeo met husband Chris Ivery in a Los Angeles grocery store in 2003 and after six months of friendship, the couple began dating. After nearly four years together, they secretly wed […]

“They took us in this underground tunnel underneath City Hall … and you’re in the mayor’s office. Behind a bookshelf, a wall opens and then you just walk in and you’re in his office,” the actress recalled of their nuptials during a 2017 episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan. “No one knew, so we had that to ourselves.”

As Pompeo and Ivery’s romance continued to stand the test of time, he quickly drew a boundary at watching her steamy onscreen scenes.

“There was a time back in the day that I watched [Grey’s Anatomy] a lot, but then I didn’t know if she had a lover,” Ivery exclusively told Us Weekly in February 2019. “I would say I’m not jealous; I’m really confident, but it’s awkward. She’s acting but now she’s got this new lover, which I know him, Giacomo [Gianniotti]. He’s a great guy. I actually like him. And to be honest, I haven’t watched those scenes because I feel like it can be awkward.”

Related: Celebrities Spotted at the 2023 US Open: Photos The 2023 US Open Championships kicked off in New York City on August 28 — with several celebrities in attendance. The first night of the tournament included a performance from Sara Bareilles to honor Billie Jean King and the 50th anniversary of equal prize money. “There is nobody like her. She has walked the walk […]

Despite skipping episodes of Grey’s, Ivery assured Us that he is Pompeo’s No. 1 cheerleader.

“What’s the secret? We’ve been doing it for a long time. I think the secret is taking the time that we need,” he told Us at the time of their marriage. “Like if it’s me and her and we need a date night, we take it. It’s just sort of supporting each other. And obviously, with three kids it’s ample. Her on set, me downtown, it’s a lot. But she’s my biggest fan. I’m her biggest fan.”

Pompeo ultimately stepped down as a full-time Grey’s Anatomy cast member during season 19, which aired earlier this year. She continues to executive produce the long-running medical drama and its Station 19 spinoff.