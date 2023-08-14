Liev Schreiber and his pregnant wife, Taylor Neisen, appeared in good spirits while walking their dog in New York City.

Schreiber, 55, and Neisen, 31, were spotted holding hands during their stroll on Monday, August 14. Neisen kept her other hand on her growing baby bump while talking to the actor. The pair have been photographed on multiple occasions since news broke in April that they are expecting their first child together.

Before expanding his family with Neisen, Schreiber became a father when his ex Naomi Watts gave birth to children Sasha, now 15, and Kai, now 14. The former couple were together from 2005 to 2016 before Us Weekly confirmed their split.

“Over the past few months we’ve come to the conclusion that the best way forward for us as a family is to separate as a couple. It is with great love, respect and friendship in our hearts that we look forward to raising our children together and exploring this new phase of our relationship,” the duo’s joint statement read in September 2016. “While we appreciate your curiosity and support, we ask the press to be mindful of our children and respect their right to privacy.”

Watts, 54, has since moved on with Billy Crudup after meeting on set in 2017. At the time, Watts reflected on her evolving relationship with Schreiber as they shifted their focus to their kids.

“I’m coparenting. There are good days and bad days. Liev and I are on great terms and we’re trying to do our absolute best for the sake of the children, and we hope to keep moving forward in that way,” she told Vogue Australia in 2017. “He’s [a] fantastic dad, a wonderful, wonderful man, and we still want the absolute best for each other. So, that’s pretty much all I’ll say.”

Schreiber, for his part, previously opened up about maintaining a healthy relationship with his ex-girlfriend and Crudup, 55. “It’s important to support each other, you know? It’s really important. I was making some jokes this morning at breakfast about mommy with the boys, and their eyes light up when I talk about her,” he recalled during a joint interview with Watts to PorterEdit in 2017. “You can see how important it is to them that their parents care about each other and that no matter what happens, you continue to try and do that.”

He added: “You build a life with someone and things change. And I think the way we’ve looked at it is that we’ll always be partners and that’s what kind of keeps us together and keeps us amicable. But I think we’re more than that. I think we also genuinely really care about each other.”

In June, Watts and Crudup confirmed that they tied the knot. In response to the news, Schreiber replied in the comments section of Watts‘ Instagram post, writing, “Congratulations!!! Gorgeous!!!”

One month later, Schreiber and Neisen secretly wed and celebrated their nuptials at Il Buco restaurant in New York City.