Liev Schreiber and pregnant Taylor Neisen were spotted days after they reportedly tied the knot.

The pair were seen holding hands as they walked the streets of the Hamptons on Friday, July 21. Schreiber, 55, sported gray pants and a white button-up with sandals while Neisen, 31, showed off her baby bump in a bright floral maxi dress paired with cozy sandals and black sunglasses.

Earlier this week, Life & Style reported that Schreiber and Neisen secretly wed and celebrated their nuptials at Il Buco restaurant in New York City on July 10. According to the outlet, Neisen “was really excited” about the momentous occasion and “kept showing off her ring to their friend” who joined them for the festivities.

News of Neisen’s pregnancy broke in April and the former beauty pageant queen has been spotted on several occasions showing off her growing baby bump.

The couple began dating in 2017, one year after Schreiber split from Naomi Watts. Schreiber and Watts, 54, were together from 2005 to 2016 and share children Sasha, 15, and Kai, 14. Us Weekly confirmed the couple’s breakup in September 2016.

“Over the past few months we’ve come to the conclusion that the best way forward for us as a family is to separate as a couple. It is with great love, respect and friendship in our hearts that we look forward to raising our children together and exploring this new phase of our relationship,” the duo’s joint statement read. “While we appreciate your curiosity and support, we ask the press to be mindful of our children and respect their right to privacy.”

Following their separation, Watts moved on with Billy Crudup, whom she wed in June. (Crudup, 55, is also the father of son William, 19, whom he shares with ex Mary-Louise Parker.)

As Watts and Schreiber moved on with their respective partners, they have remained amicable as they coparent their little ones.

“We’re doing things very differently,” the actress told PorterEdit in August 2019. “I’m pretty proud of us, corny as that may sound. We’ve made it our absolute priority to be good and kind to each other and we’re absolutely committed to that.”

Over the years, the blended brood has gotten together to celebrate momentous occasions including Kai’s middle school graduation in June 2022.

“Congratulations to Kai ⚡️🎉Class of 2022 #modernfamily ❤️ #graduation,” Watts wrote via Instagram alongside a selfie of the blended brood.