Matty Healy has fully moved on from Taylor Swift, it seems. The 1975 singer is sparking engagement rumors with Gabbriette Bechtel.

Bechtel, 26, flashed a large black diamond ring on her left hand in a series of Instagram Story posts uploaded in the early hours of Wednesday, June 12. The photos and videos of Bechtel appeared to be taken during Charli XCX’s Brooklyn concert.

“MARRYING THE 1975 IS VERY BRAT,” Bechtel captioned a photo showing off her ring, referencing Charli XCX’s album BRAT, which was released on Friday, June 7. (Charli XCX is currently engaged to The 1975 drummer, George Daniel.)

In a second photo, Bechtel shared another look at the ring. However, it seemed that the jewelry piece had been moved to her right hand.

Related: Matty Healy's Dating History The 1975’s Matty Healy has dated several A-listers over the years. Healy reconnected with Taylor Swift following her April 2023 split from Joe Alwyn, nine years after the singers were initially linked in 2014. “They’re looking to give things a second chance,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2023 of Healy and Swift. […]

Healy, 35, has yet to address any engagement rumors. However, he did repost Bechtel’s Instagram Story. Us Weekly has reached out for comment.

Following a whirlwind romance with Swift, 34, last summer, Healy moved on with Bechtel in September 2023. The musician and model were photographed kissing in New York City on what appeared to be a date. Since then, Bechtel has attended various events with Healy, even offering a look into their relationship on Instagram.

Late last month, Bechtel — a model and musician — offered rare details about her romantic connection with Healy.

“I think that we just both enjoy good food, honestly. He’s taught me a lot about food,” she told E! News, adding that they “have the same taste in music.”

Further discussing their relationship, Bechtel revealed a recent meal she made for the singer.

“The last thing I did was a really good kale salad with pine nuts,” she said. “Parmesan, sexy little skirt steak and I did potato gratin.”

Related: Revisiting Taylor Swift's Relationship With The 1975’s Matty Healy Taylor Swift moved on with Matty Healy following her split from Joe Alwyn, but the duo’s relationship fizzled out as quickly as it began. Swift dated Alwyn for six years before Us Weekly confirmed their breakup in April 2023. One month later, the pop star was linked to Healy, the lead singer of The 1975. […]

As Healy and Bechtel continue to strengthen their relationship, The 1975 singer is staying unbothered by songs written by ex-girlfriend Swift that appear to reference their short-lived fling.

Swift — who has since moved on with Travis Kelce — and Healy called off their brief relationship in June 2023. When she dropped The Tortured Poets Department on April 19, fans were quick to speculate that some songs shared the untold story of what went down between the exes. Tracks like “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” and “But Daddy I Love Him” are speculated to be about Healy.

“He loves the attention it’s brought to him, [but] he also thinks it’s hilarious because at no time [were they] ever serious,” a friend close to Healy told Us Weekly earlier this month, referring to TTPD. Healy was reportedly “completely blindsided” by Swift’s lyrics, the insider added. “He’s taking it in stride.”