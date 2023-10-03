Matty Healy attempted to offer an explanation for his controversial behavior as his band kicked off the latest leg of their tour.

The 1975 performed at the Hollywood Bowl in California on Monday, October 2, with Healy, 34, taking a moment to reflect on his past actions on stage.

“Because some of my actions have hurt some people, I apologize to those people, and I pledge to do better moving forward,” he said in footage uploaded via X. “I think it’s also important that I express my intentions, so everybody knows that there is no ill will coming from me. You see, as an artist, I want to create an environment for myself to perform where not everything that I do is taken literally.”

Healy claimed his persona doesn’t represent his “normal life” and is just him putting on an act.

“I’ve kind of performed exaggerated versions of myself on other stages, be it [in] print or on podcasts and in an often misguided attempt at fulfilling the kind of character role of the 21st century rock star,” he noted. “So, it’s complicated.”

He concluded by poking fun at his questionable behavior, adding, “Sometimes playing pretend is the only way you can truly find out who you are, and you could probably also say that men would rather do offensive impressions for attention than go to therapy.”

Earlier this year, Healy came under fire when he referred to Ice Spice as an “Inuit Spice Girl” and a “chubby Chinese lady” during a February appearance on “The Adam Friedland Show” podcast. He issued a public apology later that month.

“I just feel a bit bad, and I’m kind of a bit sorry if I’ve offended you. Ice Spice, I’m sorry. It’s not because I’m annoyed that me joking got misconstrued. It’s because I don’t want Ice Spice to think I’m a d–k,” he noted via Instagram. “I love you, Ice Spice. I’m so sorry.”

Ice Spice, who collaborated with Healy’s ex Taylor Swift on a remix of the song “Karma,” asserted last month that she was on good terms with Healy despite the drama.

“When I had heard that little podcast or whatever, I was so confused. Because I heard ‘chubby Chinese lady’ or some s–t like that, and I’m like, ‘Huh? What does that even mean?’” she told Billboard in an interview published on Thursday, September 28. “First of all, I’m thick. What do you mean Chinese? What? But then they apologized or whatever. And the whole time, I didn’t really care.”

She added: “He apologized to me a bunch of times. We’re good.”

Before issuing his apology on Monday, Healy surprised fans when he announced his band’s hiatus.

“We love coming to this place and playing for you guys whenever we have the chance, and it’s wonderful you’re all here,” he told the crowd at a Sacramento, California show on September 26. “After this tour, we will be going on an indefinite hiatus of shows, so it’s wonderful to have you guys with us tonight.”

He clarified his announcement two days later, noting at a concert on Thursday, September 28, “I didn’t mean to scare any hardcore fans by insinuating that we were splitting up or anything like that. That’s not happening. Don’t worry.”