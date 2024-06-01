Matty Healy and girlfriend Gabbriette Bechtel have kept most of their relationship private, but have formed a strong connection.

“I think that we just both enjoy good food, honestly,” Bechtel, 26, told E! News on Thursday, May 30. “He’s taught me a lot about food.”

Healy, 35, and the Nasty Cherry singer have been linked since September 2023, quickly realizing that they “have the same taste in music.”

While Healy and Bechtel have rarely spoken about their romance, she teased how they spend their date nights on Thursday.

Related: Matty Healy's Dating History: Taylor Swift, Halsey and More The 1975’s Matty Healy has dated several A-listers over the years. Healy reconnected with Taylor Swift following her April 2023 split from Joe Alwyn, nine years after the singers were initially linked in 2014. “They’re looking to give things a second chance,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2023 of Healy and Swift. […]

“The last thing I did was a really good kale salad with pine nuts,” Bechtel told E! News what she recently cooked for Healy. “Parmesan, sexy little skirt steak and I did potato gratin.”

Healy started dating Bechtel after he and Taylor Swift — to whom he was previously linked in 2014 — ended their fling. It is rumored that Swift, 34, was inspired by their failed relationship for many of the songs on her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

“Matty’s family knew about the relationship and they were worried that Taylor was going to rip him apart,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in April. “Matty has struggled with life in the public eye, and he’s been doing really well, but the last thing that he needs is for every Swiftie in the world to think he’s a villain.”

Eagle-eyed fans of Swifts theorized that “The Tortured Poets Department,” “But Daddy I Love Him,” “Down Bad,” “I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can),” “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived,” “Fresh Out the Slammer,” “Guilty as Sin?” and “Fortnight” were all written about Swift and Healy’s past romance.

Related: Every Song About Matty Healy on Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ Many fans were expecting Taylor Swift’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department, to be about her split from Joe Alwyn — but it’s seemingly an ode to her romance with Matty Healy. While there are a few tracks dedicated to Alwyn, Swift’s main focus appears to be her fling with Healy, which occurred in spring […]

“‘Fortnight’ is a song that I think really exhibits a lot of the common themes that run throughout this album,” Swift told iHeartRadio about what inspired her duet with Post Malone. “One of which being fatalism, longing, pining away, lost dreams. I think it’s a very fatalistic album in that there are a lot of very dramatic lines about, you know, life or death. ‘I love you, it’s ruining my life’ — these are very hyperbolic, dramatic things to say. But it’s that kind of album. It’s about a dramatic, artist, tragic kind of take on love and loss.”

She added at the time, “‘Fortnight’ — I’ve always imagined it took place in this American town where the American dream you thought would happen to you didn’t, right? You ended up not with the person that you loved and now you just have to live with that every day, wondering what would have been, maybe just seeing them out and that’s a very tragic concept, really.”

Swift has since moved on with NFL star Travis Kelce.