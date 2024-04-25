Matty Healy’s mom, Denise Welch, knows how to dodge an awkward question.

Welch, 65, a panelist on ITV’s Loose Women, was asked about Taylor Swift’s recently released album, The Tortured Poets Department, on the Thursday, April 25, episode of the talk show. TTPD has been widely speculated to feature songs inspired by Healy, 35, and his past relationship with Swift, 34.

“Taylor Swift has a new album out, have you heard it Denise?” cohost Nadia Sawalha coyly asked Welch. Healy’s mom jokingly responded, “I wasn’t aware she had an album out at all, I haven’t heard anything about it.”

She added with a smile, “Anyway, I wish her all the best.”

After a fling in 2014, Swift and The 1975 musician dated again during spring 2023, one month after news broke that she and Joe Alwyn had called it quits after six years together. Fans have speculated that several of her TTPD songs — including “But Daddy I Love Him” and “Fortnight” — reference Healy.

The singer himself had to answer questions about the album on Wednesday, April 24, while out and about on a walk. “How would you rate your Taylor diss track compared to the 30 others?” a reporter asked in footage obtained by Entertainment Tonight.

Healy looked confused as he replied, “My diss track?” to which the reporter clarified that they were referring to Swift’s latest music release. “Oh,” Healy said with a laugh. “I haven’t really listened to that much of it but I’m sure it’s good.”

An insider, meanwhile, exclusively told Us Weekly that Healy is feeling “relief” now that the album is out in the world. “Matty still thinks very highly of Taylor but we were all nervous about what she might have said on the album,” the source said, noting that people close to The 1975 musician “couldn’t be happier” with how the record turned out.

“They were worried that Taylor was going to rip him apart. Matty has struggled with life in the public eye, and he’s been doing really well, but the last thing that he needs is for every Swiftie in the world to think he’s a villain,” the source said.

A separate source also noted that Healy was “very nervous about the Swifties,” — an infamously passionate fanbase — but is “happy he can move on with less anxiety.”

After calling it quits in June 2023, Swift went on to date her now-boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Healy is currently in a relationship with musician and model Gabbriette Bechtel.