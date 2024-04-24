Taylor Swift fans have been flocking to The Black Dog in London as the pub owner strongly alluded to Joe Alwyn being a “regular” there.

Swifties had been convinced that “The Black Dog” track on The Tortured Poets Department album, which was released on Friday, April 19, is about Swift’s ex Joe Alwyn and it appears that they could be right on the money.

Swift, 34, released the song about an ex frequenting the London pub and the venue’s owner Lily Bottomley told Sky News on Monday: “I don’t want to give too much away, We do have a certain blond regular who frequents, let’s just say that.”

Bottomley also spoke on the incredible increase in visitors to the pub since “The Black Dog” was released. She added that it is the highest foot traffic she’s received.

The song is the 17th track on TTPD, which has broken Spotify’s record for the most-streamed album in a single day.

Ms Bottomley, who also told the BBC that Swift had previously visited the pub, said she is now offering Swift-themed burgers and cocktails and that Swift is a fan of the venue because, “The Black Dog is a beautiful neighborhood pub.

“It’s really small and really cozy so I can imagine the neighborhood feel, the community, would appeal to her. Obviously, being as famous as she is [it’s] maybe a nice break.”

She continued: “We’ve had [the album] non-stop on the pub. We’ve had singalongs from fans. It’s been amazing. We’re just loving it, it’s been so fun. All of the attention has been pretty overwhelming but we can’t be happier.”

Swift talks of spotting an ex going into the pub in the first verse. “And so I watch as you walk into some bar called The Black Dog and pierce new holes in my heart,” she sings.

After the release of the song, the London pub’s social media presence blew up. “POV Your cozy little pub gets name-dropped in the new Taylor Swift album ??!” read one video shared via TikTok on Friday, asking playfully in the caption, “How do we cope? Swifties please advise on next steps 😅🐶🖤.”