Over it! Paul Mescal addressed the speculation about his relationship status with Phoebe Bridgers — and he didn’t hold back.

The Normal People alum, 27, revealed that he is “really mad and upset” that his alleged split from the “Motion Sickness” singer, 28, has become “Twitter fodder” during a Tuesday, February 14, interview with Vanity Fair.

“I definitely feel the temptation to say the status of my whatever — that will always be there,” the Ireland native told the outlet, noting that he didn’t think it was “wise” to set the record straight.

He continued: “The temptation still exists to be like, ‘Shut the f–k up. This is my life. This is what’s going on. Or this is what’s not going on.’”

The Lost Daughter actor and the Grammy nominee first connected via social media in May 2020.

“Finished Normal People and now I’m sad and horny oh wait,” the “Kyoto” songstress tweeted at the time after watching Mescal’s Hulu series. The Aftersun actor replied to the tweet, writing, “I’m officially dead.” Bridgers then shot back: “Nooo don’t die your [sic] so talented aha.”

The pair fueled romance rumors that July when they were spotted getting cozy in an Irish cafe. The following November, they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the LACMA Art+Film Gala.

Bridgers’ 2022 song “Sidelines” — which appeared in the television series Conversation With Friends — was inspired by her romance with Mescal.

“Writing about my relationship with only good s—t, because that’s all I feel, is hard,” she told The Guardian in July 2022. “But it makes it easy when you’re actually having those feelings.”

Despite the California native’s comments, rumors that the pair had split began to swirl in December 2022 after Bridgers was spotted with Bo Burnham on several occasions. Neither the Boygenius musician nor the God’s Creatures actor have publicly addressed the alleged breakup.

“Giving strangers an answer … doesn’t actually help,” Mescal told Vanity Fair. “It’s [just], like, a quick boost of serotonin, being like, ‘I’ve said what I need to say.’”

Bridgers, for her part, shared advice for moving on from heartbreak during a December 2022 appearance on the “Chick Shop Date” YouTube series.

“You just have to do it,” the singer-songwriter said. “And it’s gonna end at some point, but you can’t make it end.”

When asked what she’s learned from heartbreak, Bridgers replied, “I think if I had figured that out, I wouldn’t be making music still.”