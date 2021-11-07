Always right there! After sparking dating speculation, Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers have seemingly gone public with their romance as they cheerily posed on the red carpet together.

The Normal People star, 25, and the “Moon Song” songstress, 27, attended the LACMA Art+Film Gala together, even posing together on the red carpet on Saturday, November 6.

Bridgers stepped out in style at Los Angeles festivities wearing a red plaid skirt, ivory lace blouse and bright red lipstick. Mescal, for her part, looked dapper in a black tuxedo and matching bowtie as he grinned for the cameras.

While their LACMA appearance marked the first public outing for the pair, they’ve previously gotten cozy off-duty, most recently in several of Ziwe’s behind-the-scenes snaps from her Halloween party. In an Instagram gallery posted earlier this week, the 29-year-old comedian shared a group snap where Mescal held the musician in a sweet embrace.

The “Garden Song” performer also wished the Emmy nominee a happy birthday via Instagram Story in February, writing, “Happy birthday pizza boy @paulmescal.” Mescal, for his part, then reposted her pic onto his page, replying, “Mmmmmm.” (Mescal has since deleted his account.)

While the pair have previously remained coy about their romantic status, eagle-eyed fans have suspected the pair were involved for nearly one year after they were spotted together multiple times. Then, Bridgers upped the ante by casting the Ireland native in her “Savior Complex” music video in December 2020.

“I got a little pitter-patter in my heart when I saw [he followed my Instagram page],” she told NME magazine in June 2020, referring to Mescal as “the cute boy.”

The Deceived alum, for his part, previously admitted in November 2020 that he had a secret girlfriend. While he didn’t name her at the time, he called her support and guidance a “lifesaver.”

“To have someone to lean on through such a mad, mad time has been invaluable,” the History of Sound star told British GQ at the time. “Really, I don’t know where I’d be without her.”

Before his 2020 relationship, Mescal had been embracing the single life and dating scene in London.

“I’m really looking forward to dating,” the God’s Creatures actor revealed on the “I’m Grand Mam” podcast in May 2020. “I’m trying not to think of it being weird because, I think, we’ve been in lockdown for f—king months and I’ve had no opportunity to meet somebody new or being remotely intimate with anybody. I’m at the point now where I want to get married and settle down. You know that hysterical thing? If lockdown ever happens again, I’m making sure I’m married.”

Scroll below to see snaps of the pair’s first public outing: