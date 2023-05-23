Joe Alwyn Looks Hunky at Cannes Film Festival Following Taylor Swift Split

Dapper Dude! Joe Alwyn was a fashionable sight in Cannes, France, on Monday, May 22.

The 32-year-old actor attended a dinner hosted by Hedi Slimane for CELINE during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival — his first event following his split with Taylor Swift. For the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc soirée, the Harriet star stunned in a rosy CELINE button-down shirt layered over a white tank top and silky black suit. Alwyn accessorized with a gold chain and round shades. His blonde locks were gelled in a textured style and he rocked a manicured goatee.

Us Weekly confirmed in April 2023 that the Favourite actor split with Swift, 33, after nearly six years of dating. The Conversations with Friends actor first took his relationship with Swift public in May 2017 and their breakup made headlines, shocking fans worldwide. Although the two were very private about their love affair, the “I Knew You Were Trouble” artist gave followers glimpses of their dating life through her songs.

In “Paper Rings,” from her Lover album, which dropped in August 2019, Swift sings, “I like shiny things, but I’d marry you with paper rings,” referring to the English actor. She again disclosed details about her love life in the hit track “Peace,” where she sang that she would give Alwyn “a child.” The Mary Queen of Scots star even co-wrote the Folklore song under the moniker William Bowery.

In April 2023, a source told Us that Swift is “handling the breakup really well and she’s feeling very optimistic about her future.” They continued, “She truly believes whatever is meant to be, will be, and knows everything happens for a reason.”

At the time, the insider added that the “All Too Well” musician “isn’t dating anybody and isn’t even thinking about getting into another relationship anytime soon.” Since, the Pennsylvania native has been in a rumored romance with Matty Healy — lead singer of The 1975 — who she was first linked to in 2014 after attending a few of his concerts. During her ongoing Eras tour, the “Somebody Else” singer, 34, has been spotted at multiple shows bonding with Swift’s friends including Gigi Hadid and Lily Aldridge.

During her Gillette Stadium show on Saturday, May 20, revealed to fans, “I kind of feel like telling you, I don’t know, I’ve just never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life ever before.” Amid the dating speculation, the “Red” singer continued, “It’s not just the tour. I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense, so I thought I’d play this song, which brings me a lot of happy memories.” She then sang “Question…?” as a surprise song from her Midnights album.