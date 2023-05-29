Enjoying herself! Taylor Swift is having a blast hanging out with Matty Healy again after they initially sparked a connection in 2014.

“Taylor has been spending much more time with Matty lately and she’s getting to like him the more she gets to know him,” an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly of the “Bejeweled” songstress, 33, and the 1975 frontman, 34. “Although they briefly dated in the past, it was so long ago, so she feels like she’s learning new things about him all over again.”

The Cats actress and the U.K. native were first linked in late 2014 when Swift attended multiple 1975 shows in Los Angeles. More recently, the duo sparked dating rumors earlier this month when Healy attended some of Swift’s Eras tour dates in Nashville and Philadelphia. They’ve since been spotted holding hands and spending time at a recording studio in New York City.

“It’s so refreshing, and she’s happier than she’s been in a long time,” the source says of the “All Too Well” singer’s connection with Healy. “Things between them are fairly new, so it’s hard to tell if they’ll go the distance. But he makes Taylor really happy, and she wants to be with him whenever she has the chance.”

The Pennsylvania hasn’t publicly addressed her relationship with the “About You” rocker, but during a tour stop in Massachusetts, Swift opened up about her current emotional state. “I kind of feel like telling you, I don’t know, I’ve just never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life ever before,” the “Tim McGraw” artist gushed to concertgoers at Gillette Stadium on May 20. “It’s not just the tour. I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense.”

Earlier this month, an insider told Us that Healy has been “attending several of Taylor’s shows” on the Eras tour, adding that “they’ll kiss if she has time” when he’s backstage. “They really enjoy each other’s company and want to spend as much time together as possible,” the source added.

Before reconnecting with Healy, Swift was in a relationship with Joe Alwyn. Us confirmed in April that the pop star and the Conversations With Friends alum, 32, called it quits after six years of dating.

“Taylor is handling the breakup really well and she’s feeling very optimistic about her future,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “She truly believes whatever is meant to be, will be, and knows everything happens for a reason.”

Prior to the split, fans speculated that Swift and Alwyn were secretly engaged or married, but the British actor laughed off the rumors last year. “If I had a pound for every time I think I’ve been told I’ve been engaged, then I’d have a lot of pound coins,” he joked in a May 2022 interview with The Wall Street Journal‘s WSJ. Magazine. “I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn’t say.”

Swift, for her part, previously said that she wanted to keep her romance with Alwyn more “private” than she had during some previous relationships. “I’ve learned that if I do [talk about it], people think it’s up for discussion, and our relationship isn’t up for discussion,” she told The Guardian in August 2019. “If you and I were having a glass of wine right now, we’d be talking about it — but it’s just that it goes out into the world. That’s where the boundary is, and that’s where my life has become manageable. I really want to keep it feeling manageable.”