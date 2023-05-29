Is it about her? Matt Healy seemingly hinted at his relationship with Taylor Swift while performing with his band, The 1975, at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend music festival.

“Is it all a bit? Is it sincere? Will he ever address it?” Healy, 34, asked concertgoers while on stage at the Sunday, May 28, event. “All of these questions and more will be ignored in the next hour. Ladies and gentlemen, this is The 1975.”

The “About You” crooner and the pop star, 33, were first linked in late 2014 after Swift attended multiple 1975 shows in Los Angeles. Earlier this month, the pair sparked dating speculation once again when Healy attended some of the “Ivy” singer’s Eras Tour shows in Nashville and Philadelphia. They’ve since been spotted holding hands and spending time together around Nashville and New York City.

Swift, for her part, hasn’t publicly addressed the relationship but did give fans insight into her current emotional state during a tour stop in Massachusetts.

“I kind of feel like telling you, I don’t know, I’ve just never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life ever before,” the “Anti-Hero” songstress gushed to the crowd at Gillette Stadium on May 20. “It’s not just the tour. I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense.”

Last week, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the Grammy winner is “happier than she’s been in a long time” and that her dynamic with the “She’s American” artist is “refreshing.”

“Things between them are fairly new, so it’s hard to tell if they’ll go the distance. But he makes Taylor really happy, and she wants to be with him whenever she has the chance,” the insider shared, adding that their brief 2014 fling was “ so long ago, so she feels like she’s learning new things about him all over.”

Swift was previously in a relationship with Joe Alwyn. Us confirmed the twosome split last month after six years of dating. At the time, a source exclusively shared that the songwriter was “handling the breakup really well” and feeling “optimistic about her future.”

“She truly believes whatever is meant to be, will be, and knows everything happens for a reason,” the insider explained.

Prior to her calling it quits with the Conversations With Friends alum, 32, Swift opened up about wanting to keep their love more “private” than she had during some previous relationships.

“I’ve learned that if I do [talk about it], people think it’s up for discussion, and our relationship isn’t up for discussion,” Swift told The Guardian in August 2019. “If you and I were having a glass of wine right now, we’d be talking about it — but it’s just that it goes out into the world. That’s where the boundary is, and that’s where my life has become manageable. I really want to keep it feeling manageable.”

While a second source told Us in April that the exes went their separate ways because the British actor didn’t “like the attention that came with dating one of the most popular singers in the world,” Swift’s latest song, titled “You’re Losing Me,” hints that there may be more reasons for the breakup.

“And I wouldn’t marry me either / a pathological people pleaser / Who only wanted you to see her,” the Pennsylvania native belts on the track. “And I’m fading thinking / Do something, babe, say something / Lose something, babe, risk something / Choose something, babe, I got nothing to believe, unless you’re choosing me.”

When asked about a potential engagement between him and Swift in May 2022, Alwyn laughed off the rumors. “If I had a pound for every time I think I’ve been told I’ve been engaged, then I’d have a lot of pound coins. I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say, and if they answer was no, I wouldn’t say,” he told WSJ. Magazine.