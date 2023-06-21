Kim Kardashian has always been honest about her mistakes — even when it comes to parenting.

The reality star, 42, opened up about navigating social media with her four children — North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West — in an interview with Time magazine published on Tuesday, June 20. Kardashian confessed that she reconsidered sharing a video of her eldest daughter with rapper Ice Spice, which went viral on TikTok earlier this year.

“As soon as I saw the words, I was like, ‘Oh no, we’re taking this down,'” she said of the clip, which featured the duo lip-synching to the song “Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2.”

When the video was uploaded in March, some fans were quick to criticize Kardashian for the song choice. “I saw on the internet [people were saying] ‘Kanye was right,’ and maybe he was in that instance,” the Hulu personality added. “But [North] loves making slime videos and doing her little hair tutorials, and I will fight for her to be creative.”

Kardashian and the Yeezy designer, 46, were married for nearly seven years before she filed for divorce in February 2021. The pair’s split got messy when West took to Instagram in February 2022 to slam Kardashian for allowing North to use TikTok. (The mother-daughter duo share a joint account on the platform.)

“SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?” the “Gold Digger” artist claimed in a since-deleted post alongside a screenshot from one of North’s videos.

The Skims founder, however, publicly defended her daughter’s social media activity. “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” she wrote via her Instagram Story in February 2022. “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness.”

She continued: “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

Kardashian and West were declared legally single one month later and reached an official settlement in November 2022. The beauty mogul has continued to be candid about navigating coparenting with her ex — and even got emotional about the highs and lows during a December 2022 interview on the “Angie Martinez IRL” podcast.

“I definitely protected him, and I still will in the eyes of my kids. For my kids. So, in my home, my kids don’t know anything that goes on [in] the outside world,” she explained at the time, referring to West’s social media antics. “I am holding on by a thread. … It is [a full-time job].”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum noted that she puts on a brave face for her kids. “If we are riding to school and they want to listen to their dad’s music — no matter what we are going through — I have to have that smile on my face and blast his music and sing along with my kids,” she said. “[I can] act like nothing is wrong and as soon as I drop them off, I can have a good cry.”