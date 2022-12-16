Sizzling style! Anitta’s fabulous fashion sense is just as extraordinary as her songs.
The Brazilian singer — whose real name is Larissa de Macedo Machado — first rose to fame in 2013 when she dropped her hit song “Show das Poderosas.” She charmed fans with catchy lyrics, her stellar voice and sexy style on the red carpet.
Her red carpet looks consist of gowns with plunging necklines, cutouts and anything glitzy. In an April 2022 interview with Cosmopolitan, the “Envolver” singer revealed that her fashion icon is Rihanna. “I just think she’s so authentic. I just love it. She does what she wants, and I think it brings so much personality.”
The “La Loto” singer brings her own character to the red carpet as well. At the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, she wore an asymmetrical Schiaparelli gown. The red masterpiece had a corset bodice and fitted red skirt. Her brunette tresses were swept across her forehead to match the daring look, and she donned soft glam to complete the ensemble.
When asked about her outfit from the VMAs, she toldVogue in an August 2022 interview, “I approach fashion for awards ceremonies as an opportunity to express my creativity.” The Latin Grammy Award winner continued, “It’s more than just what you’re wearing, it’s a chance to tell a story through looks in a way that aligns with the message you’re trying to send as an artist.”
Anitta made history that night and became the first Brazilian to win a Moon Man. The “Combatchy” singer noted that the Schiaparelli dress she chose to wear paid homage to her hometown. It had a 3D heart sketched over one side of her chest, and she expressed that “the vein detailing over my heart signifies my love for Brazil.”
Another noteworthy number Anitta rocked was her gown to the 2022 American Music Awards. For her first look of the night, she wore a custom Mugler frock. The sparkly front of the dress had a cutout underneath her chest which revealed a glimpse of her torso, while the back had cutouts sculpting her butt. Her hair was styled in a slicked back bun with a face framing piece hanging down, and she opted for a smokey eye look.
The hitmaker has a unique fashion style, and we’re taking a look back at her most memorable moments on the red carpet.
Keep scrolling to see Anitta’s fashion evolution through the years:
Credit: Shutterstock (3)
See Anitta’s Best Style Moments Through the Years: Pics
Sizzling style! Anitta’s fabulous fashion sense is just as extraordinary as her songs.
The Brazilian singer — whose real name is Larissa de Macedo Machado — first rose to fame in 2013 when she dropped her hit song “Show das Poderosas.” She charmed fans with catchy lyrics, her stellar voice and sexy style on the red carpet.
Her red carpet looks consist of gowns with plunging necklines, cutouts and anything glitzy. In an April 2022 interview with Cosmopolitan, the “Envolver'' singer revealed that her fashion icon is Rihanna. “I just think she’s so authentic. I just love it. She does what she wants, and I think it brings so much personality.”
The “La Loto” singer brings her own character to the red carpet as well. At the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, she wore an asymmetrical Schiaparelli gown. The red masterpiece had a corset bodice and fitted red skirt. Her brunette tresses were swept across her forehead to match the daring look, and she donned soft glam to complete the ensemble.
[jwplayer UqAigkHp-zhNYySv2]
When asked about her outfit from the VMAs, she toldVogue in an August 2022 interview, “I approach fashion for awards ceremonies as an opportunity to express my creativity.” The Latin Grammy Award winner continued, “It’s more than just what you’re wearing, it’s a chance to tell a story through looks in a way that aligns with the message you’re trying to send as an artist.”
Anitta made history that night and became the first Brazilian to win a Moon Man. The “Combatchy” singer noted that the Schiaparelli dress she chose to wear paid homage to her hometown. It had a 3D heart sketched over one side of her chest, and she expressed that “the vein detailing over my heart signifies my love for Brazil.”
Another noteworthy number Anitta rocked was her gown to the 2022 American Music Awards. For her first look of the night, she wore a custom Mugler frock. The sparkly front of the dress had a cutout underneath her chest which revealed a glimpse of her torso, while the back had cutouts sculpting her butt. Her hair was styled in a slicked back bun with a face framing piece hanging down, and she opted for a smokey eye look.
After the ceremony concluded, she dramatically transformed her locks into red wavy hairdo and wore a metallic Issey Miyake bodice with a long white skirt finished with a train.
The hitmaker has a unique fashion style, and we’re taking a look back at her most memorable moments on the red carpet.
Keep scrolling to see Anitta’s fashion evolution through the years:
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
November 2022
Looking good! Anitta wore a custom Mugler dress to the American Music Awards.
Credit: CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
November 2022
Just her style! The “Simply the Best” singer looked seriously stylish in a custom Mônot gown at the Latin Grammy Awards.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
November 2022
Whimsical in white! Anitta wore a vintage Dolce & Gabbana maxi dress to the Baby2Baby Gala. The delicate frock had lace ruffles and she paired it with a cross choker.
Credit: Atilano Garcia/SOPA Images/Shutterstock
November 2022
The “Downtown” singer wore a black gown to the Los40 Music Awards Gala. It had a plunging neckline and statement belt with hot pink details.
Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
August 2022
A vision in red! The brunette beauty wore a Schiaparelli frock to the VMAs.
Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
May 2022
Pretty in pink! The “Me Gusta” singer looked gorgeous in a glittery getup by Fendace to the Billboard Music Awards.
Credit: Evan Agostini/AP/Shutterstock
May 2022
Slay! Anitta stunted a royal purple gown by Moschino to the Met Gala. Strings of pearls were draped over her off-the-shoulder straps and she wore more on her necklace and earrings.
Credit: Larry Marano/Shutterstock
February 2022
Baddie in black! The “Lobby” singer styled a Versace mini dress with sheer stockings and leather gloves to the Lo Nuestro Awards.
Credit: Brian Friedman/Shutterstock
November 2021
The “Tudo Nosso” singer sported a pink and black number to the Latin Grammy Awards. The fuchsia train attached to the empire styled gown and her black skirt had gold charms on it.
Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
September 2021
Anitta rocked a Miss Sohee black and white look at the Video Music Awards. It had a plunging neckline and she looked extra classy with white gloves on. For glam, she wore a bright red lip to bring a pop of color into the ensemble and styled her hair in voluminous waves.
Credit: Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
November 2019
Vibrant and sparkly! The “Bellaquita” singer looked ultra-glamorous at the Latin Grammy Awards in a Georges Hobeika two piece. Her yellow strapless top was finished with a bow in the back and her skirt had a thigh high slit.
Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock
February 2019
Effortlessly elegant! Anitta stunned in a Galia Halav gown at the Latin Grammy awards. She paired the A-line frock with sheer gloves, an updo and soft glam.
Credit: Shutterstock
November 2018
Glitzy and glamorous! The “Boys Don't Cry” singer wore a silver mini dress by Dolce & Gabbana to the MTV Europe Music Awards. She paired the ensemble with strappy heels, a messy bun and soft glam.