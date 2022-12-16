Sizzling style! Anitta’s fabulous fashion sense is just as extraordinary as her songs.

The Brazilian singer — whose real name is Larissa de Macedo Machado — first rose to fame in 2013 when she dropped her hit song “Show das Poderosas.” She charmed fans with catchy lyrics, her stellar voice and sexy style on the red carpet.

Her red carpet looks consist of gowns with plunging necklines, cutouts and anything glitzy. In an April 2022 interview with Cosmopolitan, the “Envolver” singer revealed that her fashion icon is Rihanna. “I just think she’s so authentic. I just love it. She does what she wants, and I think it brings so much personality.”

The “La Loto” singer brings her own character to the red carpet as well. At the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, she wore an asymmetrical Schiaparelli gown. The red masterpiece had a corset bodice and fitted red skirt. Her brunette tresses were swept across her forehead to match the daring look, and she donned soft glam to complete the ensemble.

When asked about her outfit from the VMAs, she told Vogue in an August 2022 interview, “I approach fashion for awards ceremonies as an opportunity to express my creativity.” The Latin Grammy Award winner continued, “It’s more than just what you’re wearing, it’s a chance to tell a story through looks in a way that aligns with the message you’re trying to send as an artist.”

Anitta made history that night and became the first Brazilian to win a Moon Man. The “Combatchy” singer noted that the Schiaparelli dress she chose to wear paid homage to her hometown. It had a 3D heart sketched over one side of her chest, and she expressed that “the vein detailing over my heart signifies my love for Brazil.”

Another noteworthy number Anitta rocked was her gown to the 2022 American Music Awards. For her first look of the night, she wore a custom Mugler frock. The sparkly front of the dress had a cutout underneath her chest which revealed a glimpse of her torso, while the back had cutouts sculpting her butt. Her hair was styled in a slicked back bun with a face framing piece hanging down, and she opted for a smokey eye look.

After the ceremony concluded, she dramatically transformed her locks into red wavy hairdo and wore a metallic Issey Miyake bodice with a long white skirt finished with a train.

The hitmaker has a unique fashion style, and we’re taking a look back at her most memorable moments on the red carpet.

Keep scrolling to see Anitta’s fashion evolution through the years: