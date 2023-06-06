Fresh and funky! From 3-D manicures to patterned polishes, Hollywood’s A-listers have a reputation for rocking out-of-the-box nail designs.

Cardi B, Machine Gun Kelly, Dove Cameron and more stars have shocked Us with talons so fierce that we had to do a double take.

One of Cardi’s most talked about looks came in January 2023. The “I Like It” rapper took to Instagram to show off the bedazzled set she donned for an appearance on the Jason Lee Show. In the carousel of photos, the “Please Me” musician’s nails were elongated with acrylics and filed into a square shape. Manicurist Jenny Bui — who has worked with the New York native for over a decade — topped Cardi’s claws with colorful rhinestones in various shapes and sizes. The look perfectly complemented Cardi’s sequin pink dress.

Bui was also the brains behind the “Up” rapper’s nails at the 2023 Grammys. Cardi was a must-see with stiletto-style nail extensions that were glossy and pointy. The black design contrasted her royal blue ensemble by Gaurav Gupta.

Cameron has also slayed with edgy manicures. In May 2022, the Disney Channel alum took to social media to share a flawless design with her followers. Some of the almond-shaped nails featured a clear coat while her others were covered in show-stopping accessories. To top the look off, Cameron’s fingers were painted silver. She paired the manicure with an all-black outfit, including a black spaghetti strap top, puffer jacket and smokey eyeshadow.

Followers were captivated by the set and praised the “We Go Down Together” singer in her comments section. One wrote, “I love your metal finger cover.” A second fan gushed that the design was “So fantastic!” as a third added that they loved her “Silver finger.”

MGK, for his part, turned heads with eye-catching nails at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards. For the soirée, he arrived with a unique set of lengthy nails that reportedly took six hours to create — even though only one of his hands was decorated. Brought to life by celebrity nail artist Brittney Boyce, the manicure featured snakeskin polish, chains, spikes and more. He paired the acrylics with a white and pink suit that was also finished with studs.

Keep scrolling to see these celebrities and more wildest nail designs of all time!