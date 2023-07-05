Cardi B made the streets of Paris her personal runway while attending Haute Couture Fashion Week.

The 30-year-old rapper delivered drama in a number of head-turning outfits as she celebrated the newest fall/winter 2024 trends from Jean Paul Gaultier, Balenciaga and more.

Cardi kicked off the week-long event with a bang, sitting front row at the Schiaparelli show on Monday, July 3. Ahead of the presentation, the “Bodak Yellow” artist posed for photographers outside of the venue, wearing a textured coat atop a waist-cinching black gown.

The Grammy winner teamed the floor-length garment, which featured a gold lining at the bodice, with chunky bangle bracelets, metallic platform heels and a black velvet cap. The hat appeared to be inspired by swim caps from the 1950s and 1960s.

Cardi’s husband, Offset, joined the hitmaker for the Balenciaga show on Wednesday, July 5. The couple — who recently made headlines after the “Clout” rapper, 31, accused his wife of cheating, which she denied — coordinated in futuristic black outfits. The rappers even danced for cameramen before the presentation started.

Keep scrolling to see Cardi’s best Haute Couture Fashion Week outfits: