Cardi B put husband Offset on blast after he claimed she was cheating on him with another man.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper, 30, took to Twitter Spaces on Monday, June 26, to deny the rumors that she was unfaithful.

“First of all, let me say. You can’t accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of. Sing it with me, y’all! And I see that it is easy for you to blame everything on me. Yes, honey!” she said on the social media platform.

Cardi, who shares daughter Kulture, 4, and son Wave, 21 months, with Offset, 31, asked her followers to ignore the accusations.

“Listen. Don’t pay attention to that country man, y’all,” she added before claiming the Migos member is “spiraling and thinking s–t” which did not happen.

The New York native argued that she has never cheated on her husband, adding, “Come on, now. I’m Cardi B. I think sometimes motherf—kers forget I’m Cardi B. If I was giving this p—y to anybody, it would be out. I’m not just anybody.”

According to Cardi, she is not in a position to hook up with someone who isn’t famous because they would “tell” everyone. She also couldn’t explore a romance with anybody “in the industry” since they could share the information publicly as well.

The songwriter concluded by issuing a message directly to Offset. “Stop acting stupid,” she said. “The f–k? Stop playing. That’s all I’mma motherf—king say because for real, let’s be serious.”

Cardi’s statement came hours after the “Walk It Talk It” rapper accused his wife and the mother of his children of having an affair, according to Page Six. (Offset also shares son Jordan with ex Justine Watson, son Kody with ex Oriel Jamie and daughter Kalea with ex Shya L’amour.)

“My wife f–ked a N—a on me gang yall n—as know how I come,” his Instagram Story message read before he deleted it.

The couple have faced some major ups and downs over the years. After several months of dating, Cardi and Offset announced their engagement in 2017. They welcomed Kulture shortly after their nuptials in 2018 but ultimately went through a brief separation before reconciling later that year. Cardi and Offset split once more in September 2020, but she ultimately withdrew her petition for divorce in November 2020.

Following their first child’s arrival, Cardi reflected on finding the right “balance” when it comes to being a mother. “It’s good for the mental. Like, if I’m playing with my daughter, I forget about the issues. I give my daughter so much love, and I’m setting her up for a future,” she told Vogue in January 2020. “I want to tell her that a lot of the s–t that I have done in life — no matter what I did, knowing that I wanted to have kids made me go harder to secure a good future for my kids.”

The actress went on to praise her stepchildren for enriching her family with Offset.

“When I was pregnant with Kulture, a lot of people [were] like, ‘Oh, he has three kids already; why would you have a kid with somebody that [has] three kids?’ And it’s like, how is that such a bad thing?” she added. “My dad has eight kids, and we all get along, and it feels better, fuller. And with Offset, I feel like his kids just bring a pop of fun to life when they’re in his house. I actually love it. It brings out a different side of him that I like to see, and I love to see my baby interacting with her siblings. The more the merrier.”

The pair welcomed their son Wave in September 2021. One month later, Cardi gushed over how much Offset was a “hands-on” dad. “Sometimes he just gets too hands-on,” she told Good Morning America in November 2021. “I be like, ‘Listen, I got it. I know what I’m doing too. This ain’t my first rodeo anymore.'”