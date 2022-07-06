Another addition! After welcoming daughter Kulture in 2018, Cardi B and Offset continued to expand their family with son Wave.

The on and off couple got engaged in 2017 after being linked earlier that year. They tied the knot in 2018, shortly before the arrival of their first child. Offset, for his part, also shares son Jordan with ex Justine Watson, son Kody with ex Oriel Jamie and daughter Kalea with ex Shya L’amour.

Cardi previously reflected on how her stepchildren enrich her own family with the Migos member.

“When I was pregnant with Kulture, a lot of people [were] like, ‘Oh, he has three kids already; why would you have a kid with somebody that [has] three kids?’ And it’s like, how is that such a bad thing?” she explained to Vogue in January 2020. “My dad has eight kids, and we all get along, and it feels better, fuller. And with Offset, I feel like his kids just bring a pop of fun to life when they’re in his house. I actually love it. It brings out a different side of him that I like to see, and I love to see my baby interacting with her siblings. The more the merrier.”

The New York native also opened up about finding the right “balance” when it comes to motherhood. “It’s good for the mental. Like, if I’m playing with my daughter, I forget about the issues,” she shared. “I give my daughter so much love, and I’m setting her up for a future,” Cardi told the magazine. “I want to tell her that a lot of the s–t that I have done in life — no matter what I did, knowing that I wanted to have kids made me go harder to secure a good future for my kids.”

Ahead of their son’s birth, Cardi and Offset went through a separation in December 2018 and again in September 2020, but the songwriter withdrew her petition for divorce in November 2020.

During a joint performance at the BET Awards in June 2021, the pair announced Cardi’s second pregnancy. At the time, the Grammy winner discussed growing closer with Offset as they await the newest member of their family.

“No. 2! We listened to each other, communicated, prayed and then God blessed us and our family with another little blessing. Our home feels so blissful and very busy, but we are ready and so happy,” she wrote via Instagram.

Cardi added a photo of her with daughter Kulture’s hand on her baby bump, writing, “I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they’re three years apart. But one thing for sure is they’ll have each other’s back like no one else ever will.”

After welcoming her second child in September 2021, Cardi praised Offset for being a “hands-on” dad. “Sometimes he just gets too hands-on,” she told Good Morning America in November 2021. “I be like, ‘Listen, I got it. I know what I’m doing too. This ain’t my first rodeo anymore.'”

Three months later, Cardi B detailed her son’s milestone moments. “I’m not exaggerating, this baby is talking,” she said via her Instagram Story in January 2022. “I put this on everything I love. Yesterday, I was like, ‘You love Mommy? Yeah?’ Then I asked him again. ‘You love Mommy?’ And he replied back, ‘Yeah!’”

Scroll on to see photos of Cardi and Offset with their baby boy: