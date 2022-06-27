BET Awards 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

Fierce fashion! Hollywood’s biggest names stepped out in their best and boldest looks to celebrate the 2022 BET Awards.

Musicians, actors and influencers delivered glitz, glamour and drama at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 26, ahead of the show, which was hosted by Taraji P. Henson.

Lizzo wowed in a sparkly navy blue Gucci dress that featured a high slit and feathers at the sleeves and hem. The “Truth Hurts” singer, 34, had her hair styled in finger waves and wore smokey eye makeup. She finalized the look with platform heels. Chloe Bailey also sparkled, wearing a black sequin, one-shoulder gown by Nicolas Jebran. Her sister, Halle Bailey, followed suit in a daring cutout look from Mônot.

Ari Lennox wowed in this season’s hottest trend: the naked dress. The hitmaker, 31, looked radiant in a sheer and lace frock by Nedret Taciroglu, which she paired with sandal heels from Saint Laurent. She accessorized with stacked rings and bracelets and wore her hair straight down her back. Eva Marcille showcased a different iteration of the naked dress in a pearl-adorned frock by Yousef Al Jasmi.

Rapper Coi Leray nearly avoided a nip slip in the tiniest crop top and a micro mini skirt — another buzzy 2022 trend. The 25-year-old paired the pieces with an oversized denim blazer and over-the-knee jean boots designed by Alexander Wang.

The men also slayed the carpet. Daniel Kaluuya looked vibrant in a blue and white, cloud-like suit with sneakers. Blxst looked dapper in a pink silk shirt and blush pants. French Montana also looked summer-ready in a multicolored button up and purple plants.

Cynthia Erivo, for her part, kept the colorful theme going in a red and orange set by Louis Vuitton. The actress, 35, completed the outfit with gold platform sandals. Mary J. Blige was a vision in a white, one-shoulder top and a figure-hugging skirt by Tony Ward.

In addition to providing major fashion inspiration, the ceremony honored a music icon and included surprise appearances and performances. Mariah Carey took the stage with Latto for “Big Energy,” and Kanye West raved about Diddy before the New York native, 52, was presented with the show’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

Scroll down to see the best looks from the 2022 BET Awards: