Tessa Thompson stepped out in this season’s biggest red carpet trend for the premiere of HBO’s Westworld in New York.

The actress, 38, who stars as Charlotte Hale in the hit series, looked radiant in a sheer dress by Interior for the big night on Tuesday, June 21. The see-through number came in a gold hue and featured a crinkled fabric. For added drama, the gown was designed with an open back, closed together with black bows. Thompson accessorized with a black choker and jewelry by Reza. For her glam, the Creed star opted for a metallic smokey eye and had her hair styled in finger waves.

“Naked” dresses are having a major moment this year. In addition to Thompson, stars including Chrishell Stause, Gabrielle Union, Hailey Bieber and Jennifer Lopez have rocked the trend in recent months.

Lopez showcased her barely-there outfit at the premiere of her Netflix documentary Halftime during the Tribeca Film Festival on June 8. The Tom Ford design featured sheer paneling at Lopez’s sides and across her chest and hips. The CFDA Fashion Icon Award winner accessorized her naked dress with a coordinating velvet clutch and dangling diamond earrings. On her feet, the Enough star opted for glittery platform heels. She styled her hair in a sleek half-up-half-down style and opted for smokey eye makeup.

Of course, the Westworld premiere isn’t Thompson’s only standout fashion moment. The Sorry to Bother You actress is known to showcase an eye-catching getup. She never shies away from textures, colors, patterns and prints. For the 2022 Met Gala on May 2, Thompson looked as dainty as ever in a pink tulle Carolina Herrera gown. The look featured a corseted mini dress and a dramatic train.

Thompson paired the look with shiny pink knee-high boots, and she had her hair styled in a sleek ponytail by Lacy Redway. “We love drama,” Thompson told Vogue of working with Redway. “We always like to push boundaries — and what’s possible in a ponytail!” As for makeup, Thompson rocked bold pink eyeshadow and a dark lip. For the 2021 Met Gala, Thompson looked like a work of art in a red ruffled look by Iris Van Herpen.

