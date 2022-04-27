Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

We’re no strangers to a platform heel. Any time we want to add some height to our silhouettes, we always gravitate toward these trusty styles! The extra height on the front of the shoe helps to balance out the heel, making any footwear option far more comfortable. These days, you can find a platform on any type of shoe — but right now, it’s all about celebrating sandals for the warm weather.

Whether you’re looking for mules, classic stacked heels or a throwback ’90s shoe, we have all of your platform sandals wants and desires covered with our current favorite picks from Zappos. Check them out and get shopping below!

These Platform Flip Flops

Why wear basic flip flops when these platform ones exist? They’re giving us serious retro energy thanks to the elevated vibe — literally. We also love wearing shoes like these with dressier ensembles for chic contrast!

Get the ALDO Delphy sandals for $70 at Zappos!

These Bright Mules

Add some fun color to your spring footwear wardrobe with these adorable mules! Shoppers love how eye-catching they are — talk about a statement.

Get the Circus by Sam Edelman Marlie mules (originally $90) on sale for prices starting at $55 at Zappos!

These Strappy Sandals

Everyone needs at least one pair of sandals like these in their daily rotation! We adore their edgy look thanks to the sole, and think they’re ideal when you just need to throw on an outfit in a pinch.

Get the Chinese Laundry Low Down sandals for $90 at Zappos!

These Classic Heels

The platform on these shoes gives you major height without the discomfort! The chunky aesthetic and simple straps allow for peak versatility.

Get the Steve Madden Lessa Sandal for $110 at Zappos!

These Espadrille Platforms

These espadrilles are made for casual daytime hangs. We can see them teaming flawlessly with jeans, sundresses or even some staple leggings!

Get the Lucky Brand Audrinah sandals (originally $99) on sale for $69 at Zappos!

These Retro 90’s Slides

Hello, retro! When shoes like these make a comeback, we always embrace them with open arms. The platform is dramatic, but shoppers say that they’re incredibly easy to walk in and look cute to boot.

Get the Schutz Marih sandals (originally $118) on sale for $87 at Zappos!

These Buckle Sandals

We never expected to find shoes as stylish as this pair from this brand! They have a double buckle design that’s modern, plus the platform style will take you to such great heights.

Get the FitFlop Pilar Leather Slide Platforms for $140 at Zappos!

Looking for more? Check out all of the woman’s sandals available at Zappos here!

