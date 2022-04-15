Making his debut! Cardi B and Offset gave fans a look at their son’s face for the first time since welcoming him in September 2021.

The “I Like It” rapper, 28, shared two photos of her little one via Instagram on Thursday, April 14. She captioned the snaps, “🦕🌊🧸,” but didn’t officially announce his moniker.

Cardi’s photos showed her youngest child sitting in a basinet wearing blue leggings, a white tee, a blue sweatshirt and white sneakers. He topped off his look with a white beanie and puffy blue jacket with fur lining. The infant accessorized with a diamond necklace that appeared to be in the shape of a wave.

Offset, 30, shared a close-up snap of the couple’s baby boy on his account, this time showing him chilling in the bathtub wearing only a silver chain necklace. The little one has a full head of curly hair and diamond earrings.

“WAVE SET CEPHUS,” the Georgia native captioned the bath time picture, seemingly revealing the baby’s full name.

Moments later, Cardi posted a series of photos from the family’s recent Essence cover, which gave her followers another look at her smallest bundle of joy.

The photo shoot included Cardi and Offset’s 3-year-old daughter, Kulture, along with the “Open It Up” rapper’s three other children. Offset shares son Jordan, 12, with ex Justine Watson, son Kody, 7, with ex Oriel Jamie and daughter Kalea, 7, with ex Shya L’amour.

Cardi and Offset’s relationship has been on and off since they tied the knot in September 2017. They split in December 2018 and again in September 2020, but the New York native filed to dismiss her petition for divorce in November 2020.

Earlier this year, Cardi gushed over her son, who hit a major milestone in January.

“I’m not exaggerating, this baby is talking,” the “Bodak Yellow” rapper said via her Instagram Story at the time, noting that the Migos member also witnessed their then- 4-month-old son’s accomplishment. “I put this on everything I love. Yesterday, I was like, ‘You love Mommy? Yeah?’ Then I asked him again. ‘You love Mommy?’ And he replied back, ‘Yeah!’”

That same month, Offset shared a glimpse of their baby boy while traveling on a private plane. “Bring ya kid to work day,” the musician wrote via Instagram, showing off his son’s back as he held him on the flight.

