Fashion runs in family! Cardi B’s 2-year-old daughter Kulture has quite the sense of style, and her designer wardrobe is only expanding. The 28-year-old rapper went on an extreme shopping spree for her little one, purchasing 7 designer bags and a bracelet.

Cardi B took to Instagram to show off the damage done on Monday, April 6. “Ooo, I went crazy shopping. All for Kulture though, nothing is mine — all KK,” she says showing off 4 Chanel boxes, 3 Dior boxes and 1 Dolce & Gabbana bag.

Knowing the spread of high-fashion items is an abnormal wardrobe staple for most 2-year-olds, Cardi B adds, “What? God gave me a doll for a reason!”

After displaying the pretty boxes with expertly wrapped bows, the “WAP” singer unwrapped the pricey pieces, taking to Instagram once again to show off her purchases.

“This is what happens when God gives me the baby girl I always wanted. I shop more for her than I do myself,” Cardi B captioned the post, tagged daughter Kulture, who she shares with Offset.

In the quick clip, Cardi B’s 87.2 million followers are given glimpse at the handbag haul. And let Us just say, these bags are next-level gorgeous!

First up is a light pink Chanel quilted vanity case with gold plating that we imagine will serve Kulture well from her toddler to adult years.

Next up? The Chanel Mini Drawstring Bag which features pearl embellishments. While it’s a fun addition to the little one’s collection, it costs a pretty penny and retails for $4,300.

There’s also the classic Chanel mini flap bag in bubblegum pink and a stunning white and black bracelet with the Chanel monogram.

Now, onto the Dior. The rapper spoiled her daughter with two Lady Dior Bags in beige and white as well as the $3,385 Blue Dior Oblique Jacquard Saddle bag. To round out the very extensive collection, Cardi B added a fun statement bag to the mix, opting for a jewel-encrusted Dolce & Gabbana lunchbox style handbag.

Fans obviously freaked out about the onslaught of designer totes, noting that Cardi B does a great job at giving her daughter gifts. “Any interest in adopting a 34 yr old? Asking for myself,” one writes. Another chimes in with: “Kulture Queen of Fashion.”

While Kulture’s designer rolodex is off the charts, she has quite the reputation to keep up with. The toddler clearly has a refined fashion sense, wearing well-planned designer outfits on the regular.

In February 2021, Kulture took to Instagram to show off her pink Balenciaga. She captioned the post, “Only pic I have for my page cause my mother is selfish and put all of my cute ones on hers.”