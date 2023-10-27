Cardi B and Offset’s kids have a fashion mind of their own.

Cardi, 31, and Offset, 31 — who tied the knot in 2017 — opened up about their children’s personal fashion senses while celebrating UGG’s new Uggextreme Collection at the brand’s Feel House’s HBX party last week.

“So what do you think about our babies’ style?” Cardi asked Offset in clip shared via UGG’s TikTok on Wednesday, October 25. “Because I feel like they all have different style.”

Offset first praised their daughter Kulture, 5, for her “very pretty and very princess” style. “She has a lot of dresses. She already has this attitude about herself where she already knows how to walk like a model and she takes it seriously.” He gushed, “She always wants to show me, ‘Daddy look what I put together, look at this scarf I put on …’ I feel like she can dress herself.”

Cardi then admitted that it’s “hard for me to dress boys,” while referring to their 2-year-old son, Wave, and Offset’s sons Kody and Jordan, from previous relationships. “I remember this one time I was gonna buy Wave a hat and Offset was like ‘No,’” she recalled while laughing. “Whatever. I am trying!”

The “WAP” rapper then touched on her step-daughter, Kalea, 8, who Offset shares with ex Shya L’amour. “I feel like Kalea, she’s girly too but she’s more like tomboy too,” Cardi said, explaining, “I think it’s because when the girls start reaching the age of 8 and 7, they start going more … punk rock, cool.”

Offset agreed, noting that Kody, who he shares with ex Oriel Jamie, “loves dressing like me.” He explained that the 8-year-old always asks what Offset is wearing or if they “got it in my size.”

“My son Jordan, he’s more calm, he’s more like an athlete so he likes to have basketball shorts on,” Offset said, speaking on his 13-year-old son whom he shares with ex Justine Watson.

“All the kids got different styles — literally,” Cardi quipped before the clip concluded.

For the interview, Cardi stunned in the Ugg’s Classic Chillapeak boots, featuring a fuzz lining and platform heel. She teamed the shoe with a brown knit sweater vest, a collared white top, plaid pleated skirt and leather Chanel water bottle holder that she wore as a crossbody bag.

At the time, her hair scarlett hair was parted down the middle and worn straightened down to her thighs.

Offset, meanwhile, rocked a graphic hoodie, brown pants and the brand’s Short Hybrid boots finished with a neon orange sole.