Fashion fight! Cardi B may have a stellar sense of style when it comes to dressing herself, but husband Offset has some objections about her accessory choices for their 3-month-old son.

The 29-year-old “WAP” singer and 30-year-old rapper hopped on over to Target this week, documenting their shopping process via Instagram Stories. Naturally, the kid’s clothing section caught Cardi’s eye. She whipped out a gray, tweed fedora and showed it to her hubby. His response? “Oh hell nah.”

“I’m not putting that shit on my son, man,” Offset said to his wife. “Got my boy looking like Ne-Yo.” Still, Cardi insisted the little topper was “so cute.”

While the hat was — very unfortunately — shut down, the Hustlers star continued on with her shopping extravaganza. She found a Christmas-themed set complete with suspenders, red slacks and a blue button down. “Ain’t this cute?” she asked.

The look, while very on-theme for the time, did not get Offset’s stamp of approval. Instead, it was met with a resounding “hell the f—k no” as it reminded him of Carlton Banks from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

The “Bad and Boujee” singer’s style may reign supreme when it comes to dressing their son, whom they welcomed in September, but Cardi takes charge when it comes to getting their 3-year-old daughter Kulture looking fabulous.

In fact, the little one might just have the most amazing accessory collection in the game. Rewind to August and Cardi gave the little one a blinged out yellow Birkin with a rainbow design that cost a casual $48,000, according to Privé Porter CEO Michelle Berk.

“Me & my best friend for life,” Cardi captioned her Instagram post at the time. In addition to the amazing handbag, Kulture was also seen rocking an over-the-top-necklace in the photo.

She was gifted the bling in July for her birthday. The charm necklace cost a pretty penny too. Kathryn Money from Brilliant Earth told Us Weekly’s Stylish that the bedazzled piece from Eliantte is an estimated $150,000.

Her collection doesn’t stop there though. Kulture, the fashionista that she is, also has a handful of additional handbags from brands like Balenciaga, Chanel and Christian Dior.

After all, shopping for her daughter is one of her favorite pastimes. “This is what happens when God give me the baby girl I always wanted,” Cardi said via Instagram, showing off a haul she did for Kulture. “I shop more for her than I do myself.”